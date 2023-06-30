The Giles County mine where a worker died last year beneath a heap of toxic dust was cited by state regulators last month for five violations connected to the fatal incident.

The effect of the state finding is to add more requirements before work can resume at Lhoist North America's Kimballton limestone mine.

The vast mine, consisting of more than 50 miles of tunnels located near Ripplemead, has not produced limestone since early 2021, when flooding increased in its lower levels. In June 2022, workers were in the midst of a mine closure project when Stuart Ray Moore, 50, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, was killed.

The Virginia Department of Energy issued a closure order immediately after Moore's death, stopping the mine shutdown work. That closure order remains in effect, Tarah Kesterson, the energy department's public relations manager, wrote in an email.

The five notices of violation issued to Lhoist on June 20 contain a number of requirements — including better planning, inspections and communications with workers — that must be met before the mine closure project can resume.

A spokesman at Lhoist North America's Texas headquarters did not reply to a request for comment on the violation notices.

Lhoist continues to run a processing plant at the site that in October was separately cited for emissions problems by Virginia's Air Pollution Control Board.

The processing plant cooks limestone in kilns to produce a product used in steelmaking and other industrial applications. For decades, the processing plant was supplied by the nearby mine. But in recent years, the processing plant has worked with limestone quarried elsewhere.

From the late 1960s until the early 1990s, well before Lhoist acquired the site in 1999, the dust that was a byproduct of kiln operations was packed into the mine. It was stored in upper tunnels where limestone already had been carved out.

Lhoist's safety data said that the lime kiln dust was dangerous when inhaled or mixed with water, and could cause severe skin irritations or burns, according to the state energy department report that accompanied the notices of violation.

The former mine shafts are no longer considered a safe disposal site for lime kiln dust, and the dust that was placed there has to be removed as part of the overall closure of the mine.

According to the state report, there were 500,000 to 750,000 tons of lime kiln dust that had to be removed.

The report said that Lhoist was working with two companies to carry out the cleanup, with about 20 people on the site during the day shift and a few less at night. Workers pushed the lime kiln dust into holes that ran between levels of the mine so that it slid from Level 4 to Level 7, a vertical distance of about 234 feet. On Level 7, the dust was loaded onto trucks and driven out of the mine to be dumped in a permitted surface disposal area.

On the afternoon of June 20, 2022, Moore had been working at the Giles County cleanup for nine weeks and four days. He was at the controls of an excavator, using the machine's bucket to scoop lime kiln dust onto trucks. Moore had about 15 years experience in surface coal mines and was trained to operate various types of heavy equipment. He had about five years of experience running an excavator, the state report said.

However, Lhoist was unable to provide documentation that Moore was trained on safe loading procedures for the lime kiln dust or was given a required tour of the site where he was working.

Mine officials told state investigators that they told excavator operators to park on elevated pads positioned behind mine pillars, rock columns that would shelter an excavator from slides of dust into the truck-loading area. But the mine officials could not document that this loading plan was written down or communicated to workers, the state report said.

On June 20, 2022, Moore began his shift with a 7 a.m. meeting with other miners, then headed to his excavator. For at least the first hours of his shift, Moore was loading from atop an elevated pad and behind a pillar, according to other workers who were interviewed by investigators.

There was no direct line of sight along the slopes of dust sliding between the mine's levels. The lights on the boom of Moore's excavator had been out for weeks, another worker told investigators. Several workers reported previous slides of material and sudden eruptions of water in the area where Moore was working.

Just before 3 p.m., water began gushing out of one of the channels between mine levels and Moore radioed workers on Level 4 to stop pushing material down so that he could repair the road surface and a containment berm near his loading area. He used the excavator to fix the roadway, then radioed that he was ready to begin loading again.

But this time, while Moore had his excavator on an elevated pad, it was not behind a pillar but in the center of a "window" between levels. At about 3 p.m., as a truck backed toward Moore to be loaded, a mass of lime kiln dust slid into the work area and engulfed the excavator, the state report said.

The dust covered the excavator's cab and also the back portion of the truck. The truck's driver, Nikko Shamburger, tried to reach Moore on the radio. When that failed, Shamburger called other mine workers for help.

Damien Clark, another truck driver who was nearby, waded through waist-deep mud and water to get to the scene, and he and Shamburger dug through the dust with their hands to try to uncover the excavator cab, the state report said.

But the dust was too soupy and kept falling back in, the state report said. A front-end load and dozer joined the effort but also could not remove the dust.

Two other excavators were brought in. At about 4:35 p.m., they uncovered enough of the cab of Moore's machinery to reach him. But no vital signs were detected, the state report said.

It was another two hours before Moore's body was brought to the surface and he was officially pronounced dead, the report said.

The five notices of violation included:

• Lhoist shift supervisor Jeff Perkins did not conduct an inspection of the Level 7 work area before Moore and other workers began their shift as required by Virginia law. The energy department said Perkins must be retrained in beginning-of-the-shift exam procedures.

• Lhoist did not maintain the lights on the excavator that Moore operated or have adequate lighting in the work area. The company is required to submit a lighting plan.

• Lhoist did not ensure adequate bank stability when loading the lime kiln dust and must submit a plan to safely access and load the material.

• Lhoist provided no record that workers were trained in safe loading procedures. The company must train workers and document the training.

• Lhoist did not alert state officials about the incident by the quickest available means. Company officials must be retrained in the reporting procedures required by Virginia law.

In an email, Kesterson wrote that Virginia's regulations for mineral mining do not impose fines or civil penalties for violations. By Thursday, nine days after the violation notices were issued, Lhoist had not submitted any of the required plans, Kesterson wrote.

The only current activity allowed in the mine, she wrote, is the maintenance of water pumps.