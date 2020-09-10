 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia 116 reopens in Franklin County after mudslide repairs
0 comments

Virginia 116 reopens in Franklin County after mudslide repairs

Only $5 for 5 months

Traffic is flowing once again on Virginia 116 in Franklin County after a mudslide forced a nearly four-month closure of a leg of the highway.

The reopening of the road near Cooper Cove was announced Thursday. Some disruptions will still occur as workers install added drainage around the roadway.

Drivers should be prepared for temporary lane closures in the coming weeks. The lane closures will happen during daytime hours and will be managed by flagging operations.

A more detailed schedule is being made and will be released once prepared, said the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The mudslide that damaged the road was unleashed by heavy rains in late May. A slope collapsed and a chunk of the highway was washed out just south of the Roanoke County line.

Both lanes of the highway were closed while repairs were made.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: An active Labor Day in Roanoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert