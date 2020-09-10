Virginia 116 reopens in Franklin County after mudslide repairs

Traffic is flowing once again on Virginia 116 in Franklin County after a mudslide forced a nearly four-month closure of a leg of the highway.

The reopening of the road near Cooper Cove was announced Thursday. Some disruptions will still occur as workers install added drainage around the roadway.

Drivers should be prepared for temporary lane closures in the coming weeks. The lane closures will happen during daytime hours and will be managed by flagging operations.

A more detailed schedule is being made and will be released once prepared, said the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The mudslide that damaged the road was unleashed by heavy rains in late May. A slope collapsed and a chunk of the highway was washed out just south of the Roanoke County line.

Both lanes of the highway were closed while repairs were made.

