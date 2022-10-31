Virginia 9th District Congressional Race: 'Uphill battle' for Griffith challenger DeVaughan

Taysha DeVaughan said last week that her campaign travels passed the 12,000 mile mark — and counting — as she seeks to flip Southwest Virginia's sprawling 9th Congressional District to the Democrats.

Morgan Griffith, the six-term Republican incumbent, said he also was crisscrossing the district, keeping what he called a "pretty aggressive" schedule of political events, though mostly on weekends, as the Nov. 8 election drew closer.

"I'm a big believer you always campaign as if you were behind even when you know you're not," Griffith said.

The 9th District, which stretches from the Kentucky border almost to Lynchburg and is bigger than New Jersey, has stayed solidly in the GOP column in statewide and national elections pretty much since Griffith won the seat in 2010, taking 51% of the vote to oust longtime Democratic incumbent Rick Boucher.

In the elections that followed, Griffith's margins of victory were never so narrow again. He ran without opposition in 2020.

So far in this election cycle, Griffith has outpaced his opponent's $55,893 in campaign funds raised by almost 14 times, according to figures gathered by the Virginia Public Access Project.

"It's an uphill battle," DeVaughan admitted. But it's not an impossible one, she added quickly.

"People in the 9th are ready for a change. I think they're ready to have representatives … who understand the struggles they go through, as well as valuing the traditions we have in Southwest Virginia," she said.

Griffith said he thinks that by now, voters know know his positions on most issues — and approve of them.

"I'm a known quantity," Griffith said.

Opposites

DeVaughan and Griffith make their homes at opposite sides of the 9th District.

DeVaughan, 32, lives with her son in Big Stone Gap, where she is the donor engagement coordinator for the Appalachian Community Fund, a nonprofit that provides money for groups working for progressive issues. DeVaughan also is a board member of Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, a community group whose programs include flood and other disaster relief, and work on reducing the environmental impact of mining. She is chairwoman of the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice, a state body created by former Gov. Ralph Northam.

A native of Lawton, Oklahoma, DeVaughan is an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. She came to Virginia in 2011 after her father became director of the Job Corps center in Coeburn and attended the University of Virginia at Wise, earning an undergraduate degree in communications.

DeVaughan said that her Comanche membership "has made me a proud person and someone who is very connected to the land." It also taught her "to build a strong nation by taking care of those who most vulnerable in our community, who are our children and the elderly," she said.

Griffith, 64, is a lawyer who before running for Congress was a member of Virginia's House of Delegates for 17 years, including a decade as Virginia's House majority leader. In Congress, he is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and is the Republican leader of that committee's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. He also is a member of the subcommittees on health and on energy.

Griffith lives with his wife and three children in Salem, a city that on Jan. 4 — as redistricting goes into effect and the borders of Virginia's congressional districts shift — will no longer be part of the 9th District. Members of Congress must live in the state they represent but not necessarily in the district. When Griffith was first elected to the 9th District seat, he lived barely outside its boundaries, though they soon were shifted to include his home.

Griffith said Monday that he doesn't think the exact boundaries make much difference to his candidacy.

"I've lived here for 63 years," Griffith said. "I grew up in the region. The region always has had a piece of the 9th nearby. I represented a piece of the 9th in the General Assembly … I went to Emory and Henry in the 9th.

"It is a part of who I am. The region is not defined by a line that goes this way or that way. It is defined by the people who live in the 9th District and I think I've done a good job representing them," Griffith said.

Issues

Rising inflation and rising costs are at the forefront for Southwest Virginia voters, both candidates said.

“I don’t think there is any question the biggest issue is the economy and inflation because of the costs of gas and food,” Griffith said. “The simple things are going up but people who are trying to rebuild are having trouble getting the equipment, getting the construction materials and the cost of construction materials are very high. You hear that everywhere.”

DeVaughan said Democrats in Congress and President Biden tackled these problems with the Inflation Reduction Act that was approved this year. But Griffith voted against it, as he did on other measures that she said will help the region, such as the infrastructure package that Congress approved.

The district's representatives are supposed to be working to help residents, DeVaughan said. "If our representatives cannot come out and do that, we should really be thinking about why should we vote for them."

Griffith said that he voted against the inflation reduction and infrastructure packages because they included too many elements that he disagreed with.

Griffith said both packages had some things that he would have supported if they had been presented by themselves, such as the provisions for extending broadband in rural areas and repairing bridges and roads, which were all parts of the infrastructure package. But when they were grouped with things like federal support for building charging stations for electric vehicles, something that he said should be left to private companies, he had to vote against it, Griffith said.

He noted that Republicans also have been prone to presenting massive packages of legislation that contain too many disparate elements.

On energy issues, Griffith said that as prices at the gas pump have fallen since summer, battles about the nation’s energy policy remains split along party lines.

“We hope we can get the president’s folks to release American energy," Griffith said, adding that he supports a range of energy sources.

“We need to start pushing all of the above. It’s not an attack on renewables; it means all of the above. The U.S. has the capability of being a world leader in so many areas and the Biden Administration is abdicating that. If we had done the Keystone XL pipeline; if we had not slowed everything down on licensing. The Democrats like to say ‘we have all these areas that aren’t doing anything.’ That’s because they made the regulatory burden so high.”

Griffith also reiterated his support for an initiative championed by Virginia's GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin to develop and operate a small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.

“I think the concept is great. Somebody is going to be first in the country. The technology is there and we have expertise in our region with Virginia Tech and BWX in Lynchburg, which supplies most of our nation’s submarines with nuclear power which are basically small nuclear reactors,” he said.

Griffith and DeVaughan differ on abortion issues, with DeVaughan criticizing the congressman for his opposition to measures to codify abortion rights at the federal level.

"Every woman and every person has the right to choose their own health care. it should be between them and their doctors and their God," DeVaughan said.

"It's also about business," she added. "What type of business wants to invest in a place where half their work force won't have access to basic healthcare?"

Griffith said that he would prefer to leave questions about abortion regulations at the state level but anticipated debate would continue in Congress.

"I'm pro-life and I will continue to vote pro-life," Griffith said.

Abortion rights are also becoming a matter for local governments. Last week, the Bristol, Virginia, City Council, responding to a request from a Richmond-based pro-life organization, unanimously agreed to consider crafting zoning legislation to exclude abortion clinics from opening in the city.

In September, the Russell County Board of Supervisors became the first in Virginia to declare its county a “pro-life sanctuary."

Looking back to the last election cycle, Griffith said that he has no regrets about voting to object to the 2020 presidential results from Pennsylvania and Arizona, and to joining other Republican members of Congress in filing a legal brief that urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an ultimately unsuccessful lawsuit that Texas filed trying to disqualify presidential electors from four other states. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Last week, Griffith said that he did not focus on the question of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Instead, Griffith said that his concerns were about some of the voting measures that states adopted during the pandemic, and whether they met federal requirements.

Griffith noted that he did not raise objections to any state's election results himself but when other members of Congress brought up the Pennsylvania and Arizona objections, he thought they had valid points and voted to support them.

Unfortunately, Griffith added, many of the arguments about voting procedures were not aired in Congress because of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol by a mob trying to interrupt official certification of Biden's win.

Griffith said that he did not support the attack on the Capitol.

"There were hoodlums out there," Griffith said. "… Those people didn't let the process work the way it was supposed to."

DeVaughan said that Griffith should have quickly accepted the election results. "We need representatives who can firmly say, 'Biden is president,'" DeVaughan said.

Two other issues that Griffith mentioned were his opposition to increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service, at least as long as plans were to add tens of thousands of auditors, and his position concerning the ongoing war between Russian and Ukraine.

The United States must continue to monitor Russia’s actions, he said.

“It’s very scary. We need to take it one step at the time. We have been giving assistance to the Ukraine. I supported that but we have to make sure the money is going where we intend for it to go. Ukraine has done a very good job thus far pushing back,” Griffith said. “… I hope we would continue to support Ukraine but I’m a little nervous about the money because of concerns about corruption there.”

Griffith said that he is also keeping an eye on Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — countries once under Russian control but now part of the NATO alliance — because Russian President Vladimir Putin previously expressed threats against them.

Asked what motivated him to continue seeking office, Griffith said, "I want to see the community continue to improve."

If Republicans gain a majority in the House of Representatives, Griffith said, he would have more influence. "It all comes back to trying to use that seniority and influence to send jobs back to the district," he said.

DeVaughan said that she hopes voters are ready for a new perspective.

She described her vision as "healthy and happy sustainable communities," and her approach to governing as "yes, and…"

"We should be building for the future and thinking seven and eight generations from now," DeVaughan said, "… giving communities a real voice at the table," and seeking "a future that we can all be hopeful for."

In-person early voting concludes Nov. 5 and Election Day is Nov. 8

Mike Gangloff is a staff writer for The Roanoke Times. David McGee is a staff writer for the Bristol Herald Courier.