Virginia again reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia again logged more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the rate of positive test results continued to climb.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state reported 5,010 new cases Sunday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 363,765. The percentage of positive results from testing is 15.3%, up from 14.8% on Saturday and 14.3% on Friday.

There have been 5,124 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of seven from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,310, an increase of 70 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Sunday were in Roanoke, with 60 new cases; Montgomery County, with 48; and Bedford County, with 46.

Statewide, there have been 1,973 outbreaks, which account for 45,474 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As of Saturday, 87,618 people in Virginia had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 5,848 from Saturday, according to the VDH dashboard. That includes 2,064 doses given to Roanoke County residents, 1,863 to Roanoke residents and 978 to Montgomery County residents.

Statewide, 404,765 doses have been distributed.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 5,010 to 363,765

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 70 to 18,310

Statewide deaths: Up 7 to 5,124

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 8 to 819

Bath County: Up 12 to 187

Bedford County: Up 46 to 3,232

Botetourt County: Up 15 to 1,353

Buena Vista: Up 13 to 536

Covington: Up 3 to 401

Craig County: 150

Floyd County: Up 13 to 531

Franklin County: Up 25 to 2,412

Giles County: Up 19 to 638

Lexington: Up 26 to 637

Lynchburg: Up 34 to 4,405

Montgomery County: Up 48 to 5,292

Pulaski County: Up 37 to 1,609

Radford: Up 23 to 1,538

Roanoke: Up 60 to 5,370

Roanoke County: Up 9 to 4,785

Rockbridge County: Up 29 to 679

Salem: 1,186

Wythe County: Up 28 to 1,333

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

