Virginia again reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia again logged more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the rate of positive test results continued to climb.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state reported 5,010 new cases Sunday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 363,765. The percentage of positive results from testing is 15.3%, up from 14.8% on Saturday and 14.3% on Friday.

There have been 5,124 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of seven from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,310, an increase of 70 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Sunday were in Roanoke, with 60 new cases; Montgomery County, with 48; and Bedford County, with 46.

Statewide, there have been 1,973 outbreaks, which account for 45,474 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.