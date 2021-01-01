 Skip to main content
Virginia again reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases
For the second day in a row on Friday, Virginia logged more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now at 354,766, an increase of 5,182 from Thursday.

There have been 5,081 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 49 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,166, an increase of 125 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Friday were in Pulaski County, with 63 new cases; Montgomery County, with 50; Roanoke, with 45; and Bedford County, with 42.

Statewide, there have been 1,968 outbreaks, which account for 45,252 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH, the percentage of positive results from testing is 14.3%, up from 13.2% on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 64,882 people in Virginia had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. The numbers had not been updated on Friday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 5,182 to 354,766

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 125 to 18,166

Statewide deaths: Up 49 to 5,081

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 16 to 783

Bath County: Up 15 to 168

Bedford County: Up 42 to 3,149

Botetourt County: Up 24 to 1,316

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 514

Covington: Up 17 to 385

Craig County: Up 1 to 150

Floyd County: Up 10 to 517

Franklin County: Up 37 to 2,366

Giles County: Up 11 to 616

Lexington: Up 11 to 607

Lynchburg: Up 56 to 4,311

Montgomery County: Up 50 to 5,232

Pulaski County: Up 63 to 1,565

Radford: Up 15 to 1,512

Roanoke: Up 45 to 5,281

Roanoke County: Up 20 to 4,706

Rockbridge County: Up 23 to 622

Salem: Down 2 to 1,170

Wythe County: Up 22 to 1,333

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

