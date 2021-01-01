Virginia again reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

For the second day in a row on Friday, Virginia logged more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now at 354,766, an increase of 5,182 from Thursday.

There have been 5,081 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 49 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,166, an increase of 125 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Friday were in Pulaski County, with 63 new cases; Montgomery County, with 50; Roanoke, with 45; and Bedford County, with 42.

Statewide, there have been 1,968 outbreaks, which account for 45,252 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH, the percentage of positive results from testing is 14.3%, up from 13.2% on Thursday.