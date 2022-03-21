Virginia attorney general meets with Carilion officials about opioid epidemic

Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Carilion Clinic’s Riverside campus Monday to meet with officials about the opioid epidemic.

Late last month, a national lawsuit against drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three of the country’s largest drug distributors was settled for $26 billion. Virginia is set to receive $530 million over 18 annual payments.

Money will be distributed starting in the second quarter of 2022 and will be directed to preventing and treating opioid addiction.

“Our office is tackling this issue,” Miyares said. “That money is not coming to my office, that money is going to go out to communities for treatments. Carilion is doing a great job on this front, but there is so much more to do. Our mental health workers and our hospital workers right now feel like they’re under siege.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, fatal overdoses have increased significantly – up 42% in 2020 compared to 2019. Record-breaking numbers continued throughout 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Since 2013, drug overdose has been the leading cause of unnatural death and has now far surpassed car accidents and gun-related fatalities.

Miyares, who was joined Monday by Roanoke County legislators and fellow Republicans Sen. David Suetterlein and Del. Joe McNamara, said the loss has been devastating. He wanted to visit Carilion to learn more about their innovative techniques in treating and preventing addiction with the hope more resources can stop the influx.

He cited the health care system’s work with pregnant women who are experiencing substance abuse issues. The program provides education and support to women as they work through treatment and continues to care for them and their babies after the birth.

Miyares said the program has been a proactive solution and one he would like to see replicated across the state.

“Carilion is in many ways a model of new and innovative treatments,” Miyares said. “They’re taking a holistic approach.”

Miyares said he has already met with several health care providers and will be meeting with Sentara Healthcare in Hampton Roads soon to get more ideas on the best way to use the state's settlement money.

“At the end of the day we all have the same goal,” he said. “We want people who are addicted to be back out on the street, living independent, self-sustaining lives.”

