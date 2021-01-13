Virginia congressional delegation split on impeachment vote

Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell, took to the House floor to praise Trump for his policies. Good, who was sworn in as the new representative of the 5th Congressional District last week, has repeated many of the baseless claims and misinformation that Trump has made about rampant voter fraud and how Democrats “stole the election."

“This action will only serve to further offend the 75 million people who voted for President Trump and further deepen the division within our nation as we try to move forward with a peaceful transition of power,” Good said. “However, the Democrat majority has determined he's already guilty, and there's no need of a trial, and, therefore, move forward quickly with this phony impeachment charge.”

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, said in a statement that the attack was “perpetrated by misguided individuals who were led to believe that something could have been done that day that would have changed the outcome of the election.”