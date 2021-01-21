 Skip to main content
Virginia continues to average nearly 6,000 cases per day, but percentage of people testing positive is decreasing
Virginia is averaging nearly 6,000 cases per day over a seven-day period following almost 10,000 cases recorded on Sunday.

Since Monday, the state has seen a decrease in the number of new cases, with Thursday seeing the smallest single-day increase since Jan. 4: 4,013.

The total caseload is now at 459,604. At the current rate of new cases, Virginia could surpass half a million total cases within a week.

Of the 5,940 deaths recorded since March, 908 were reported since Jan. 1. That's about two COVID-19 deaths per hour.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3,011 patients according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association's online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. This is about a 79-patient decrease from Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients who've been hospitalized and discharged is nearly 36,400.

Following record lows in testing, Virginia's numbers are now averaging almost 32,500 COVID-19 tests daily. Last week, the VDH recorded a high of 42,326 tests conducted in a single day.

While testing goes up, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus has plummeted since the 17.3% reported on Jan. 3.

Now, it's at 13.2%. This is still higher than the positivity rate before Thanksgiving, which was below 10%. In October, the state was averaging less than 5%.

Thursday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,013 to 459,604

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 174 to 20,405

Statewide deaths: Up 79 to 5,940

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 7 to 1,035

Bath County: 236

Bedford County: Up 63 to 4,626

Botetourt County: Up 8 to 1,716

Buena Vista: Up 10 to 663

Covington: Up 3 to 540

Craig County: Up 3 to 194

Floyd County: Up 6 to 648

Franklin County: Up 34 to 3,079

Giles County: Up 9 to 871

Lexington: Up 3 to 760

Lynchburg: Up 61 to 5,606

Montgomery County: Up 60 to 5,977

Pulaski County: Up 67 to 2,026

Radford: Up 9 to 1,739

Roanoke: Up 35 to 6,275

Roanoke County: Up 25 to 5,920

Rockbridge County: Up 23 to 935

Salem: Up 5 to 1,590

Wythe County: Up 45 to 1,686

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

