Virginia COVID-19 cases are now at 210,787
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has reached 210,787, an increase of 1,954 from Wednesday.

The 210,787 cases consist of 190,156 confirmed cases and 20,631 probable cases. There have been 3,896 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,594 confirmed and 302 probable. That’s an increase of 36 from the 3,860 reported Wednesday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,815, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,858 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases from Wednesday were in Roanoke, with 87 new cases; Franklin and Roanoke counties, with 52 new cases each; and Montgomery County, with 45.

Statewide, there are 1,460 outbreaks, which account for 31,272 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the department's coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is unchanged from Wednesday, at 7.1%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,954 to 210,787

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 108 to 13,815

Statewide deaths: Up 36 to 3,896

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 249

Bath County: Up 1 to 46

Bedford County: Up 10 to 1,606

Botetourt County: Up 16 to 654

Buena Vista: Up 10 to 204

Covington: Up 4 to 110

Craig County: Up 1 to 75

Floyd County: Up 2 to 298

Franklin County: Up 52 to 1,343

Giles County: Up 7 to 217

Lexington: Up 4 to 312

Lynchburg: Up 8 to 2,395

Montgomery County: Up 45 to 3,547

Pulaski County: Up 18 to 478

Radford: Up 10 to 1,063

Roanoke: Up 87 to 3,672

Roanoke County: Up 52 to 2,344

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 214

Salem: Up 23 to 765

Wythe County: Up 8 to 512

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

