Virginia COVID-19 cases are now at 210,787

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has reached 210,787, an increase of 1,954 from Wednesday.

The 210,787 cases consist of 190,156 confirmed cases and 20,631 probable cases. There have been 3,896 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,594 confirmed and 302 probable. That’s an increase of 36 from the 3,860 reported Wednesday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,815, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,858 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases from Wednesday were in Roanoke, with 87 new cases; Franklin and Roanoke counties, with 52 new cases each; and Montgomery County, with 45.

Statewide, there are 1,460 outbreaks, which account for 31,272 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.