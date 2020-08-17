Virginia COVID-19 cases increase 734 from Sunday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 107,421 — an increase of 734 from the 106,687 reported Sunday.
The 107,421 cases consist of 103,016 confirmed cases and 4,405 probable cases. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Virginia increased by four to 2,385 — 2,268 confirmed and 117 probable.
The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the health department's coronavirus dashboard shows that the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.0% as of Monday. That’s down from a peak of 20.6% on April 21.
Reported infections have increased in all localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys in the past month, but there have been two lower-population communities — Radford and Floyd County — where the numbers have jumped substantially.
Figures reported on Monday, however, did not show dramatic increases in cases in those localities or elsewhere in the valleys.
Radford, where college students returned to campus two weeks ago and to classes last week, went from 19 cases July 16 to 67 on Sunday.
On Monday, the health department reported one new case in Radford, for a total of 68.
The city’s rate of 370.8 cases per 100,000 population is still far below the hardest-hit parts of Virginia and even nearby localities like Roanoke County (554.9 per 100,000). Radford has an estimated 18,000 residents.
Floyd County, where public school students returned to classes Tuesday, went from 25 cases by July 16 to 112 as of Sunday, an increase of 87 cases in one month. On Monday, the health department reported two new cases in Floyd County.
The county’s rate is 721.7 cases per 100,000 population. Floyd County has an estimated 15,500 residents.
The hardest-hit locality in the two valleys, Roanoke, went from 617 cases July 16 to 1,082 as of Monday, 18 additional cases from the day before. That’s also a rate of 1,082.9 cases per 100,000 population.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
