Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,057

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 77,430 — an increase of 1,057 from the 76,373 reported Saturday.
There are 2,027 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of two from the previous day’s data. Hospitalizations in the commonwealth increased by 18 to 7,165.
The 77,430 cases include 74,490 confirmed cases and 2,940 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
