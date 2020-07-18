Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 890

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 76,373 — an increase of 890 from the 74,431 reported Friday.
There are 2,025 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 12 from the previous day's data. Hospitalizations in the commonwealth increased by 60 to 7,147.
The 76,373 cases include 73,420 confirmed cases and 2,953 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
