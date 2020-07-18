Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 890
0 comments

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 890

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 76,373 — an increase of 890 from the 74,431 reported Friday.

There are 2,025 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 12 from the previous day's data. Hospitalizations in the commonwealth increased by 60 to 7,147. 

The 76,373 cases include 73,420 confirmed cases and 2,953 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 890 to 76,373

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 60 to 7,147

Statewide deaths: Up 12 to 2,025

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 54

Bath County: 2

Bedford County: Up 1 to 178

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 29

Botetourt County: 165

Covington: 6

Craig County: Up 1 to 11

Floyd County: 27

Franklin County: 117

Giles County: 18*

Lexington: 23

Lynchburg: Up 5 to 226

Montgomery County: Up 4 to 211

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 59

Radford: 20

Roanoke: Down 1 to 621

Roanoke County: 350

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 46

Salem: Down 1 to 108

Wythe County: Up 1 to 65

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carvins Cove keeps rowing along

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News