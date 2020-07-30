Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 911 from Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 88,904 — an increase of 911 from the 87,993 reported Wednesday.
The 88,904 cases consist of 85,546 confirmed cases and 3,358 probable cases. There are 2,141 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,035 confirmed and 106 probable. That’s an increase of 16 from the 2,125 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of July 26, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
