Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 1,261 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 184,679, an increase of 1,261 from Monday.

There are 3,666 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of eight from Monday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is up 65, to 12,739, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In Southwest Virginia, both Montgomery County and Roanoke have now topped 3,000 cases. The largest daily increases were in Roanoke, with 68 new cases; Roanoke County and Franklin County, 36 each; and Montgomery County, 32.