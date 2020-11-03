 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 1,261 from Monday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 1,261 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 184,679, an increase of 1,261 from Monday.

There are 3,666 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of eight from Monday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is up 65, to 12,739, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In Southwest Virginia, both Montgomery County and Roanoke have now topped 3,000 cases. The largest daily increases were in Roanoke, with 68 new cases; Roanoke County and Franklin County, 36 each; and Montgomery County, 32.

Tuesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,261 to 184,679

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 65 to 12,739

Statewide deaths: Up 8 to 3,666

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 154

Bath County: 27

Bedford County: Up 11 to 1,330

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 132

Botetourt County: Up 9 to 491

Covington: 53

Craig County: Up 2 to 64

Floyd County: Up 2 to 261

Franklin County: Up 36 to 999

Giles County: Up 4 to 153

Lexington: Up 3 to 261

Lynchburg: Up 16 to 2,118

Montgomery County: Up 32 to 3,009

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 322

Radford: Up 10 to 977

Roanoke: Up 68 to 3,051

Roanoke County: Up 36 to 1,724

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 159

Salem: Up 10 to 631

Wythe County: Up 2 to 356

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

