Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 882 from Tuesday
0 comments

he Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 129,289, an increase of 882 from the 128,407 reported Tuesday.

The 129,289 cases consist of 123,488 confirmed cases and 5,801 probable cases. There are 2,697 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,564 confirmed and 133 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 2,686 reported Tuesday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized has reached 10,008, though the state dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

There are 880 outbreaks, which account for 18,459 of Virginia's total cases. One of the current outbreaks is at the Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke. As of Tuesday, six of the home's residents had died of COVID-19, while 50 residents and 28 staff members had tested positive for it.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the health department's coronavirus dashboard shows that the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.6% as of Sept. 5, which is the most recent figure provided. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21, but up from the 5.7% reported June 23.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the state dashboard. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The Roanoke Times contributed information to this report.

Wednesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 882 to 129,289

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 76 to 10,008

Statewide deaths: Up 11 to 2,697

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 71

Bath County: 4*

Bedford County: Up 5 to 621

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 77

Botetourt County: Down 1 to 265

Covington: 29

Craig County: Up 1 to 24

Floyd County: Up 3 to 161

Franklin County: Up 3 to 254

Giles County: 61

Lexington: 44

Lynchburg: Up 24 to 1,116

Montgomery County: Up 58 to 1,073

Pulaski County: Up 8 to 156

Radford: Up 7 to 607

Roanoke: Up 6 to 1,312

Roanoke County: Up 6 to 667

Rockbridge County: 87

Salem: Up 1 to 234

Wythe County: Up 3 to 196

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Concerned about COVID-19?

