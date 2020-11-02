 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,026 from Sunday
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 183,418, an increase of 1,026 from the 182,392 reported Sunday.

The 183,418 cases consist of 169,512 confirmed cases and 13,906 probable cases. There are 3,658 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,402 confirmed and 256 probable. That’s an increase of three from the 3,655 reported Monday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,674, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 20,124 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Roanoke region, the largest increases from Sunday to Monday were in Roanoke County, with 37 new cases; Roanoke, with 32; and Botetourt County, with 23.

There are 1,304 outbreaks, which make up 28,120 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 5.8% - up from Friday, which was 5.4%.

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,026 to 183,418

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 27 to 12,674

Statewide deaths: Up 3 to 3,658

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 154

Bath County: Up 1 to 27

Bedford County: Up 8 to 1,319

Botetourt County: Up 23 to 482

Buena Vista: 129

Covington: Up 3 to 53

Craig County: Up 1 to 62

Floyd County: Up 2 to 259

Franklin County: Up 18 to 963

Giles County: Up 3 to 149

Lexington: Up 1 to 258

Lynchburg: Up 11 to 2.102

Montgomery County: Up 19 to 2,977

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 318

Radford: Up 3 to 967

Roanoke: Up 32 to 2,983

Roanoke County: Up 37 to 1,688

Rockbridge County: 155

Salem: Up 8 to 621

Wythe County: Up 1 to 354

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

