Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,067 since Saturday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 151,870, an increase of 1,067 from the 150,803 reported Saturday.

The 151,870 cumulative cases since the spring consist of 143,833 confirmed cases and 7,987 probable cases. There have been 3,273 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,060 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s an increase of three from the 3,270 reported Saturday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,221, though the state dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

There are 1,060 outbreaks, which make up 22,352 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 4.8% as of Sunday's VDH dashboard.