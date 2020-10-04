 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,067 since Saturday
The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 151,870, an increase of 1,067 from the 150,803 reported Saturday.

The 151,870 cumulative cases since the spring consist of 143,833 confirmed cases and 7,987 probable cases. There have been 3,273 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,060 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s an increase of three from the 3,270 reported Saturday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,221, though the state dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

There are 1,060 outbreaks, which make up 22,352 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 4.8% as of Sunday's VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,067 to 151,870

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 30 to 11,221

Statewide deaths: Up 3 to 3,273

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 80

Bath County: Down 15

Bedford County: Up 15 to 843

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 90

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 315

Covington: 33

Craig County: 31*

Floyd County: Up 1 to 213

Franklin County: Up 8 to 422

Giles County: 94

Lexington: Up 6 to 124

Lynchburg: Up 40 to 1,548

Montgomery County: Up 35 to 2,127

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 243

Radford: Up 4 to 752

Roanoke: Up 7 to 1,892

Roanoke County: Up 7 to 956

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 123

Salem: Up 5 to 292

Wythe County: Up 4 to 262

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

