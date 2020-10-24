 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,088 from Friday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,088 from Friday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 172,372, an increase of 1,088 from the 171,284 reported Friday.

The 172,372 cases consist of 160,843 confirmed cases and 11,529 probable cases. There have been 3,578 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,328 confirmed and 250 probable. That’s an increase of 39 from the total reported Friday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,198, though the state dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

There are 1,236 outbreaks, which make up 26,990 of Virginia's total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5.1%, according to the dashboard.

The peak was 20.6% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,088 to 172,372

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 58 to 12,198

Statewide deaths: Up 39 3,578

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 109

Bath County: 24

Bedford County: Up 12 to 1,163

Buena Vista: 121*

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 380

Covington: 35*

Craig County: Down 1 to 49

Floyd County: Down 1 to 240

Franklin County: Up 27 to 775

Giles County: 122

Lexington: Up 5 to 223

Lynchburg: Up 12 to 1,905

Montgomery County: Up 54 to 2,686

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 279

Radford: Up 12 to 919

Roanoke: Up 46 to 2,624

Roanoke County: Up 33 to 1,424

Rockbridge County: 150

Salem: Up 9 to 517

Wythe County: Up 3 to 329

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

