Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,180 from Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 171,284, an increase of 1,180 from the 170,104 reported Thursday.

The 171,284 cases consist of 160,004 confirmed cases and 11,280 probable cases. There are 3,539 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,293 confirmed and 246 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 3,524 reported Thursday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,140, though the state dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases were in Roanoke, with 61 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 35.

Statewide, there are 1,209 outbreaks, which make up 26,705 of Virginia's total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.