Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,332 from Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 170,104, an increase of 1,332 from the 168,772 reported Wednesday.

The 170,104 cases consist of 159,060 confirmed cases and 11,044 probable cases. There are 3,524 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,274 confirmed and 250 probable. That’s an increase of 9 from the 3,515 reported Wednesday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,073, though the state dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

There are 1,202 outbreaks, which make up 26,498 of Virginia's total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5% as of Oct. 18, which is the most recent figure provided.

The peak was 20.6% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.