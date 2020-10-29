Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,429

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 178,183, an increase of 1,429 from the 176,754 reported Wednesday.

The 178,183 cases consist of 165,384 confirmed cases and 12,799 probable cases. There are 3,636 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,384 confirmed and 252 probable. That’s an increase of 20 from the 3,616 reported Wednesday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,454, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 19,832 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Roanoke/New River Valley area, the largest daily increases were in Franklin County, which reported 40 new cases; Roanoke, with 39; and Roanoke County, with 31.