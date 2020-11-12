 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 from Wednesday
0 comments
top story

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 from Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 198,027, an increase of 1,521 from the 196,506 reported Wednesday.

The 198,027 cases consist of 180,623 confirmed cases and 17,404 probable cases. There are 3,758 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,490 confirmed and 268 probable. That’s an increase of 17 from the 3,741 reported Wednesday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,339, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,002 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases were in Roanoke, with 37 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 31.

Statewide, there are 1,383 outbreaks, which make up 29,737 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is up from Wednesday at 6.5%.

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,521 to 198,027

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 66 to 13,339

Statewide deaths: Up 17 to 3,758

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 230

Bath County: Up 2 to 32

Bedford County: Up 22 to 1,482

Buena Vista: 147

Botetourt County: Up 4 to 557

Covington: Up 3 to 85

Craig County: 66*

Floyd County: Up 3 to 278

Franklin County: Up 19 to 1,197

Giles County: Up 8 to 187

Lexington: Down 2 to 283

Lynchburg: Up 30 to 2,265

Montgomery County: Up 31 to 3,326

Pulaski County: Up 6 to 393

Radford: Up 4 to 1,024

Roanoke: Up 37 to 3,380

Roanoke County: Up 19 to 2,020

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 182

Salem: Up 12 to 700

Wythe County: Up 8 to 423

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert