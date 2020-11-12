Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 from Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 198,027, an increase of 1,521 from the 196,506 reported Wednesday.

The 198,027 cases consist of 180,623 confirmed cases and 17,404 probable cases. There are 3,758 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,490 confirmed and 268 probable. That’s an increase of 17 from the 3,741 reported Wednesday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,339, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,002 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases were in Roanoke, with 37 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 31.

Statewide, there are 1,383 outbreaks, which make up 29,737 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is up from Wednesday at 6.5%.