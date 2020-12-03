Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,023

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 244,503, an increase of 2,023 from Wednesday.

There have been 4,147 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 34 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 15,014, an increase of 181 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest daily increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 43 new cases, and Roanoke, with 24.

Statewide, there have been 1,565 outbreaks, which account for 34,405 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing has been rising and is now at 8.8%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.