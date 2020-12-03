 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,023
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,023

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 244,503, an increase of 2,023 from Wednesday.

There have been 4,147 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 34 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 15,014, an increase of 181 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest daily increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 43 new cases, and Roanoke, with 24.

Statewide, there have been 1,565 outbreaks, which account for 34,405 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing has been rising and is now at 8.8%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,023 to 244,503

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 181 to 15,014

Statewide deaths: Up 34 to 4,147

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 344

Bath County: Up 1 to 67

Bedford County: Up 15 to 1,908

Botetourt County: Up 8 to 802

Buena Vista: 6 to 281

Covington: Up 5 to 175

Craig County: Up 2 to 92

Floyd County: Up 8 to 363

Franklin County: Up 20 to 1,675

Giles County: Up 10 to 317

Lexington: Up 1 to 366

Lynchburg: Up 13 to 2,802

Montgomery County: Up 43 to 3,993

Pulaski County: Up 20 to 745

Radford: Up 17 to 1,193

Roanoke: Up 24 to 4,175

Roanoke County: Up 18 to 3,036

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 293

Salem: Down 3 to 898

Wythe County: Up 8 to 716

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

