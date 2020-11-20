 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,544
0 comments

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,544

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has reached 213,331, an increase of 2,544 from Thursday.

The state's seven-day average number of daily new cases reported has topped 2,000 for the first time, at 2,010. At the beginning of November, it was just over 1,300. On Oct. 1, it was 747.

There have been 3,912 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 16 from Thursday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,914, up 99 from Thursday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke region, the largest increases from Thursday were in Roanoke County, with 116 news cases; Roanoke, with 100; and Bedford County, with 54.

Statewide, there are 1,468 outbreaks, which account for 31,443 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down slightly from Thursday, at 7.0%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 2,544 to 213,331

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 99 to 13,914

Statewide deaths: Up 16 to 3,912

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 13 to 262

Bath County: Up 2 to 48

Bedford County: Up 54 to 1,660

Botetourt County: Up 22 to 676

Buena Vista: Up 5 to 209

Covington: Up 2 to 112

Craig County: Up 4 to 79

Floyd County: Up 5 to 303

Franklin County: Up 31 to 1,374

Giles County: Up 6 to 223

Lexington: Up 3 to 315

Lynchburg: Up 51 to 2,446

Montgomery County: Up 34 to 3,581

Pulaski County: Up 27 to 505

Radford: Up 22 to 1,085

Roanoke: Up 100 to 3,772

Roanoke County: Up 116 to 2,460

Rockbridge County: 214

Salem: Up 26 to 791

Wythe County: Up 18 to 530

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Honking in support of pipeline protestors in Montgomery County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert