Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,544

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has reached 213,331, an increase of 2,544 from Thursday.

The state's seven-day average number of daily new cases reported has topped 2,000 for the first time, at 2,010. At the beginning of November, it was just over 1,300. On Oct. 1, it was 747.

There have been 3,912 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 16 from Thursday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,914, up 99 from Thursday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke region, the largest increases from Thursday were in Roanoke County, with 116 news cases; Roanoke, with 100; and Bedford County, with 54.

Statewide, there are 1,468 outbreaks, which account for 31,443 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down slightly from Thursday, at 7.0%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.