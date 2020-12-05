Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,793

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 251,173, an increase of 3,793 from Friday.

The VDH website attributed the high single-day increase to some results being backlogged.

There have been 4,197 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 37 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 15,255, an increase of 139 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest daily increases in cases were in Roanoke County, with 109 new cases; Bedford County, with 62; and Roanoke, with 61.

Statewide, there have been 1,601 outbreaks, which account for 35,276 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing has been rising and is now at 10%, up from Friday’s 9.5%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.