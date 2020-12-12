 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,177
The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 278,615, an increase of 4,177 from Friday.

There have been 4,409 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 39 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 15,967, an increase of 103 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Saturday were in Roanoke County, with 97 new cases; Roanoke, with 61; and Montgomery County, with 57. Bedford County and Lynchburg also saw large increases, adding 70 and 79 new cases, respectively.

Statewide, there have been 1,668 outbreaks, which account for 36,942 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing has been rising and is now at 10.9%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,177 to 278,615

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 103 to 15,967

Statewide deaths: Up 39 to 4,409

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 23 to 493

Bath County: 97

Bedford County: Up 70 to 2,319

Botetourt County: Up 14 to 967

Buena Vista: Up 6 to 402

Covington: Up 5 to 256

Craig County: Up 2 to 109

Floyd County: Up 5 to 410

Franklin County: Up 30 to 1,910

Giles County: Up 6 to 411

Lexington: Up 7 to 432

Lynchburg: Up 79 to 3,352

Montgomery County: Up 57 to 4,424

Pulaski County: Up 31 to 1,029

Radford: Up 7 to 1,306

Roanoke: Up 61 to 4,619

Roanoke County: Up 97 to 3,669

Rockbridge County: Up 12 to 369

Salem: Down 1 to 1,014

Wythe County: Up 31 to 958

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

