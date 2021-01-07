 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,379
0 comments

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,379

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia reported another 5,379 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 382,679, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state first reported more than 5,000 new cases on Dec. 31. Since then, there have been four more days that have topped 5,000.

There have been 5,275 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 49 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,790, an increase of 154 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Thursday were in Roanoke County, with 94 new cases; Bedford County, with 90; and Montgomery County, with 42.

Statewide, there have been 2,003 outbreaks, which account for 47,122 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

The percentage of positive results from testing also continues to rise. On Thursday, it was at 16.8%.

As of Thursday, 135,863 people in Virginia had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 3,244 over Wednesday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 3,891 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Statewide, 481,550 doses have been distributed.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 5,379 to 382,679

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 154 to 18,790

Statewide deaths: Up 49 to 5,275

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 16 to 864

Bath County: Up 3 to 202

Bedford County: Up 90 to 3,479

Botetourt County: Up 37 to 1,434

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 559

Covington: Up 14 to 438

Craig County: Up 2 to 154

Floyd County: Up 4 to 550

Franklin County: Up 34 to 2,528

Giles County: Up 14 to 705

Lexington: Down 2 to 658

Lynchburg: Up 60 to 4,603

Montgomery County: Up 42 to 5,440

Pulaski County: Up 28 to 1,699

Radford: Up 17 to 1,576

Roanoke: Up 36 to 5,573

Roanoke County: Up 94 to 5,022

Rockbridge County: Up 25 to 747

Salem: Up 19 to 1,250

Wythe County: Up 18 to 1,435

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert