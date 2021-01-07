Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,379

Virginia reported another 5,379 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 382,679, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state first reported more than 5,000 new cases on Dec. 31. Since then, there have been four more days that have topped 5,000.

There have been 5,275 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 49 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,790, an increase of 154 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Thursday were in Roanoke County, with 94 new cases; Bedford County, with 90; and Montgomery County, with 42.

Statewide, there have been 2,003 outbreaks, which account for 47,122 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

The percentage of positive results from testing also continues to rise. On Thursday, it was at 16.8%.