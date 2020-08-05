You have permission to edit this article.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 798 from Tuesday
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 95,049 — an increase of 798 from the 94,251 reported yesterday.

The 95,049 cases consist of 91,473 confirmed cases and 3,576 probable cases. There are 2,274 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,164 confirmed and 110 probable. That’s an increase of 30 from the 2,244 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of Aug. 1, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

