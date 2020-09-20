 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 856 from Saturday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 856 from Saturday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 140,511, an increase of 856 from the 139,655 reported Saturday.

The 140,511 cases consist of 133,722 confirmed cases and 6,789 probable cases. There have been 3,015 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,811 confirmed and 204 probable. That’s an increase of 25 from the 3,015 reported Saturday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized has reached 10,591, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

There are 973 outbreaks in Virginia, which make up 21,461 of the state’s total cases. The state classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the health department coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from trending down is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5.9%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 856 to 140,511

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 29 to 10,591

Statewide deaths: Up 25 to 3,015

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 78

Bath County: 6*

Bedford County: Up 6 to 705

Buena Vista: 79

Botetourt County: Up 6 to 290

Covington: 30*

Craig County: 28

Floyd County: 191

Franklin County: Up 7 to 310

Giles County: 83

Lexington: Up 3 to 54

Lynchburg: Up 14 to 1,292

Montgomery County: Up 45 to 1,724

Pulaski County: Up 5 to 214

Radford: Up 3 to 713

Roanoke: Up 41 to 1,577

Roanoke County: Up 12 to 786

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 101

Salem: Up 3 to 261

Wythe County: Up 1 to 221

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

