Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 999 from Saturday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 173,371, an increase of 999 from the 172,372 reported Saturday.

The 173,371 cases consist of 161,668 confirmed cases and 11,703 probable cases. There have been 3,579 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,329 confirmed and 250 probable. That’s an increase of one from the total reported Saturday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,233, though the state dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

There are 1,236 outbreaks, which make up 27,034 of Virginia's total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5.1%, according to the dashboard.

The peak was 20.6% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.