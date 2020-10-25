 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 999 from Saturday
0 comments

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 999 from Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 173,371, an increase of 999 from the 172,372 reported Saturday.

The 173,371 cases consist of 161,668 confirmed cases and 11,703 probable cases. There have been 3,579 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,329 confirmed and 250 probable. That’s an increase of one from the total reported Saturday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,233, though the state dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

There are 1,236 outbreaks, which make up 27,034 of Virginia's total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5.1%, according to the dashboard.

The peak was 20.6% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 999 to 173,371

Up 1,088 to 172,372

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 25 to 12,233

Statewide deaths: Up 1 to 3,579

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 2 to 111

Bath County: 24

Bedford County: Up 17 to 1,180

Buena Vista: 121*

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 381

Covington: 35*

Craig County: 49

Floyd County: Up 1 to 241

Franklin County: Up 16 to 791

Giles County: Up 3 to 125

Lexington: Up 3 to 226

Lynchburg: Up 18 to 1,923

Montgomery County: Up 26 to 2,712

Pulaski County: Up 10 to 289

Radford: Up 4 to 923

Roanoke: Up 23 to 2,647

Roanoke County: Up 34 to 1,458

Rockbridge County: 150

Salem: Up 15 to 532

Wythe County: Up 3 to 332

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Autumn is shaping up nicely around Southwest Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert