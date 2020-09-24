 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID-19 cases up 902 from Wednesday
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 143,492, an increase of 902 from the 142,590 reported Wednesday.

There have been 3,113 COVID-19 deaths, up 24 from the 3,089 reported Wednesday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,769, though the state dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

There have been 1,000 outbreaks, which account 22,352 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

In the Roanoke region, the largest daily increase was in Montgomery County, which reported 35 new cases, according to the health department dashboard. Roanoke and Roanoke County each reported 18

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results is now at 5.3%. The peak was 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 902 to 143,492

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 51 to 10,769

Statewide deaths: Up 24 to 3,113

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 77*

Bath County: Up 1 to 7

Bedford County: Up 12 to 730

Buena Vista: 80

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 293

Covington: 30*

Craig County: 29

Floyd County: Up 1 to 198

Franklin County: Up 4 to 329

Giles County: Up 3 to 88

Lexington: Up 12 to 71

Lynchburg: Up 19 to 1,355

Montgomery County: Up 35 to 1,818

Pulaski County: Up 5 to 225

Radford: Up 3 to 728

Roanoke: Up 18 to 1,640

Roanoke County: Up 18 to 824

Rockbridge County: 106

Salem: Up 1 to 264

Wythe County: Up 2 to 229

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

