Virginia COVID-19 count sees dramatic increase due to data backlog, health department says

The Virginia Department of Health on Friday posted the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases across the state to date — 2,015 — but said soon after that it was the result of a data backlog from earlier in the week.

The figure includes information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday, the department said in a news release. The announcement did not say which specific regions those late totals came from.

“Late Thursday, VDH’s Office of Information Management, which helps manage VDH’s COVID-19 databases, identified and rectified the technical issue, which was a system performance configuration,” the news release said.

Over the past 30 days, new cases for the state have exceeded 1,000 on nine occasions, with the highest of those hitting 1,505 on July 27.

Virginia deaths resulting from the coronavirus increased 18 to 2,317.

Within the region, Roanoke passed a grim milestone, the four-figure mark, adding 27 infected on Friday to reach an even 1,000 cases.

Roanoke County increased by 24 to 495, Floyd County by eight to hit 51, Bedford County by 14 to 341 and Radford jumped up 12 to 48, a 25% increase.

