 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,000 as total cases rise by 2,718 from Tuesday
0 comments

Virginia COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,000 as total cases rise by 2,718 from Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
#6556_112620_COVID hospitalizations copy

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state's cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 226,300 — an increase of 2,718 from Tuesday.

The 226,300 cases consist of 202,426 confirmed cases and 23,874 probable cases. There have been 4,008 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,679 confirmed and 329 probable. That’s an increase of 29 from the 3,979 reported Tuesday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,312, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 23,625 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest single-day increases were in Pulaski County, with 54 new cases; Montgomery County, with 48; and Franklin County and Roanoke, with 45 new cases each.

Statewide, there are 1,506 outbreaks, which make up 32,471 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is up from Tuesday at 7.5%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,718 to 226,300

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 100 to 14,312

Statewide deaths: Up 29 to 4,008

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 8 to 301

Bath County: 59

Bedford County: Up 15 to 1,757

Botetourt County: Up 11 to 723

Buena Vista: Up 9 to 251

Covington: Up 5 to 129

Craig County: up 2 to 87

Floyd County: Up 5 to 322

Franklin County: Up 45 to 1,514

Giles County: Up 10 to 256

Lexington: Up 5 to 340

Lynchburg: Up 33 to 2,592

Montgomery County: Up 48 to 3,806

Pulaski County: Up 54 to 623

Radford: Up 6 to 1,118

Roanoke: Up 45 to 3,976

Roanoke County: Up 28 to 2,696

Rockbridge County: Up 6 to 242

Salem: Up 7 to 848

Wythe County: Up 22 to 609

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert