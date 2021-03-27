Virginia Democratic campaign workers unionize in push to improve conditions

Rasoul’s and Jones’s staff are both represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (the Virginia Association of the IBEW endorsed Jones on Thursday), and the United Food and Commercial Workers is representing the Carter campaign workers. And while that may sound odd that political staffers are being represented by unions whose members are mostly construction, retail and hospitality workers, Charles Skelly, the business manager for the local IBEW, said the union is well-suited to help with the needs of campaign employees.

“We represent a lot of construction workers, so we’re a little used to the in-and-out work of contractors coming in and out of town,” Skelly said. “It’s a new contract each time, so handling the temporariness of the work isn’t unusual.”

The boom-and-bust nature of campaigns makes the unions a little different than workplaces governed by union contracts. A campaign can run out of money, the candidate may lose a primary, or the candidate could lose traction or face harsh attacks that can cause it to end in a few short months. And, eventually, win or lose, the campaign will end.

Because of the short timeline, Skelly said the goal is to try and get labor contracts done in about a month.