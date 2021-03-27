Virginia Democratic campaign workers unionize in push to improve conditions

Coffee and pizza sustains them. They work long, unpredictable hours for low pay. Campaign workers have come to expect these conditions, all in the hope that their candidate wins.
Political work is grueling, so the workers for some campaigns are trying to establish standards.
The workers for three statewide campaigns for Democrats in Virginia have unionized, a move that is as much about improving working conditions for staff as it is about political messaging. As the Democratic Party touts its support for labor, campaign employees are seeing an opportunity for their candidates to adopt the same policies they promote.
Del. Lee Carter, a self-described socialist seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who is running for the party nod for attorney general, and Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, who wants to be lieutenant governor, have embraced their workers unionizing.
“If your staff is happy, it helps with the product,” Rasoul said. “It’s good for the campaign and the workers. The party needs to recommit itself to working people. We struggle there and have lost folks on the socioeconomic side of things.”
Unionized campaigns are a fairly recent phenomenon, with the movement gaining momentum during the 2018 midterms and attracting attention last year when workers for a few Democratic presidential campaigns unionized. The Campaign Workers Guild, which a group of former campaign staffers formed in 2017, worked with Democratic campaigns to reconsider the intense working conditions.
“That burnout culture and exploitation needs to have some checks and balances,” said Aidan King, who serves on the guild’s executive council. “You shouldn’t have to martyr yourself to win.”
The Campaign Workers Guild represents more than 60 bargaining units, which range from large statewide campaigns to small city council campaigns. Democratic campaigns tend to be the ones where employees unionize.
“There’s a little more accountability when you work on a Democratic campaign because so often the candidate gets asked questions about worker rights and maternity leave and unions,” King said. “Regardless of their intentions, more often than not, they say, ‘Hell yeah, I love unions.’ So that makes it a whole lot harder to union bust when they take those positions.”
What gets included in a contract depends on what the workers want. But a lot of them include policies dealing with discipline and anti-discrimination and anti-harassment. Some provide workers guaranteed “black-out” days so that workers are not expected to be on call or ask to work on a certain number of days. They also establish standards for pay, breaks for lunch, and other benefits like employer-paid health insurance.
King said he’s seen contracts that include arrangements for campaigns to pay the renewable fees for DACA recipients and stipulations to ensure the health insurance plans are inclusive for transgender people.
Rasoul’s and Jones’s staff are both represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (the Virginia Association of the IBEW endorsed Jones on Thursday), and the United Food and Commercial Workers is representing the Carter campaign workers. And while that may sound odd that political staffers are being represented by unions whose members are mostly construction, retail and hospitality workers, Charles Skelly, the business manager for the local IBEW, said the union is well-suited to help with the needs of campaign employees.
“We represent a lot of construction workers, so we’re a little used to the in-and-out work of contractors coming in and out of town,” Skelly said. “It’s a new contract each time, so handling the temporariness of the work isn’t unusual.”
The boom-and-bust nature of campaigns makes the unions a little different than workplaces governed by union contracts. A campaign can run out of money, the candidate may lose a primary, or the candidate could lose traction or face harsh attacks that can cause it to end in a few short months. And, eventually, win or lose, the campaign will end.
Because of the short timeline, Skelly said the goal is to try and get labor contracts done in about a month.
It makes sense for Rasoul, Jones and Carter to give their blessing to their workers' unions. All three candidates have branded themselves as champions for the working class and have expressed support for repealing the state’s right-to-work law, which prevents unions from forcing workers to pay union dues as a condition of their employment, effectively weakening organized labor. When Carter ran for delegate in 2019, his staff unionized then, too. During a forum earlier this month, Carter highlighted that his campaign staff is unionized.
“I have all of the respect in the world for my staff,” Jones said. “I never ask them to do anything I wouldn’t do myself. I’m active in knocking doors and making phone calls and know how to use the voter databases. I try to put myself in their shoes.”
As people come and go from different campaigns, Skelly said he hopes campaign workers unionizing becomes the norm in Virginia.
“No one who works on campaigns doesn’t expect their butts to get busted, or else they’d be doing something else,” he said. “At the same time, they like the idea of having protections, someone looking out for them, and maybe they can change the culture somewhat.”