Virginia gets funding to continue program to help people stressed by pandemic

Virginia has received funding to continue a program called VA COPES to help anyone who is experiencing depression, anxiety, grief or stress or is drinking more or sleeping less.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said it has received an extension of funding from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to keep the service through November.

VA COPES can be called or texted toll-free at 877-349-6428, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekends.

It was launched last year to offer support and referrals to Virginians impacted by COVID-19.

“While the COVID-19 vaccine has given us all reason to be hopeful, we know that we will be dealing with the effects of the pandemic, especially for mental health, for some time to come,” Commissioner Alison Land said in a news release. VA COPES provides not only trained counselors on the other end of the line, but also a connection to additional resources, she said.

VA COPES has assisted more than 3,000 callers, with 646 of those calls lasting longer than 15 minutes. Call volume increased 59% over the last three months, January through March, compared to the previous three, October through December.

