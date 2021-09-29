Virginia guidelines for contextualizing Confederate monuments still in works

Confederate monuments can be moved or removed by the governments that own them, according to state law passed in 2020, but guidelines for adding more history around war memorials will likely wait months longer before receiving state approval.

Regulations for contextualizing public war memorials have been drafted and were approved by Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources during a quarterly board meeting on Sept. 23. That guidance is on the “fast track” for statewide adoption, said Stephanie Williams, deputy director for Virginia DHR.

“The fast track, it is a faster track than the regular, standard rulemaking process,” Williams said to the DHR board. “We've been through the fast track process once before since my time here, and it actually only took about seven months.”

Even the state government’s fast track requires review from about a half-dozen other agencies, plus approval from General Assembly committees. The regulations also need a signature from the governor, as well as a 30-day public comment period, Williams said.