Virginia halts Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid reports of blood clots
Virginia has paused use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration review reports of a rare blood clot in six people.

"We are closely monitoring the actions by the federal government to pause all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations while it investigates an extremely rare possible side effect. In Virginia, we will cease all Johnson &Johnson vaccines until this investigation is complete," Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccine coordinator, said in a news release.

Those with appointments for the vaccine will be contacted to reschedule.

"This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working. We look forward to a thorough review by federal health officials," Avula said. "Meantime, we will continue Virginia’s vaccine rollout at this time with the other two authorized vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna."

 

