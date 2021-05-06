Virginia has chance for change with $1 billion infusion for affordable housing

Virginia is due at least $1 billion from the federal government for affordable housing, according to experts who gathered virtually Thursday to discuss how governments and other local beneficiaries should invest those funds on long-lasting, system-transforming programs.
The Roanoke Regional Housing Network hosted its 2021 housing symposium Thursday morning, attended via teleconference by interest groups, nonprofits and other stakeholders, for an audience of more than 50.
The climate surrounding affordable housing has changed drastically in the past year, said Bob Adams, executive director of HousingForward Virginia, a state data and insight resource.
“We're at a generational high-water level in terms of housing resources,” Adams said. “I've worked in affordable housing for 40 years, and I've never worked in an environment that was as resource-rich as the one that we're in right now.”
Substantial increases of support for affordable housing are happening both at the state and national levels, he said.
“Housing is now a top-tier policy issue nationally and here in Virginia, and that is a sea change from where we have been for decades,” Adams said. “We've struggled to have housing compete for the attention that it needs from policymakers, politicians, elected officials, but that is now changing.”
Emergency rental assistance of $1 billion was approved for Virginia between the two major federal coronavirus relief acts that were already passed by the federal government, he said.
“Just to give you a sense of comparison … a billion dollars is twice the amount of money that supports all of our current existing housing choice vouchers,” Adams said. “It's a massive amount of new resources coming into the state that state agencies are pushing out as rapidly as they can.”
And more help from the national government is expected.
“The new infrastructure bill that President Biden is promoting defines housing as infrastructure, something that we've been arguing for a long time,” Adams said. “There's over $250 billion dollars of funding in that bill.”
In addition to the new funding are new housing initiatives happening at a blinding pace, he said. The Virginia General Assembly this year passed a new state housing tax credit to encourage more rental housing.
“If we have all these resources, what's the problem?” Adams asked. “The problem is … we've got a car that’s designed to go 40 miles an hour, and now we need to go 60 or 70 miles an hour.”
Some challenges are expected regarding organizational capacity to responsibly allocate such a sudden influx of resources, and in getting dwellings developed on the ground, he said.
Later during the symposium, panelists further discussed the implications of so much funding, and where it needs to be spent. Andy Kegley, executive director of Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence, said the needs his human services organization caters to were exacerbated by the coronavirus.
“Our budget for people in sheltered emergency housing prior to last March was about $30,000 a year,” Kegley said. “We would use a local motel to house homeless folks.”
By late summer, HOPE was serving 45 households in three different motels throughout its service area of Galax and Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth and Wythe Counties.
“We had one motel, a little 16 unit motel here in downtown Wytheville, it was absolutely full,” Kegley said. “We were exploring some of the CARES Act money being able to be used to actually purchase that motel.”
But problematically, people could not find anywhere affordable to move out of the motel from, prolonging their stays 90 days or more, and increasing the costs associated to HOPE, he said. That issue further underscores the need for affordable housing,
Investments with the inflow of federal money ought to help community land trusts and bolster the portfolios of nonprofits, along with other investments to groups or programs that keep housing affordable in perpetuity, said Mel Jones, associate director of Virginia Tech’s center for housing research.
“We are looking at limited resources for a limited amount of time, most likely,” Jones said. “We need to figure out a way to invest those so that they keep affordable housing around forever, and they stretch as far as they can.”
Further and sustained investment in affordable housing will be necessary to tackle the issue, but the current allocations provide a unique opportunity, said Vanessa Briggs, president of Brandywine Health Foundation.
“This is a huge opportunity to reimagine how housing can be structured and back to the systems,” Briggs said. “There are lessons that can be learned through the last year and a half. And it's going to require reimagining how we have to reinvent the system.”
Dayton designated
Wrapping up the biennial symposium, this year's RRHN Affordable Housing Advocacy Award was awarded posthumously to Tim Dayton for his work with a volunteer initiative he founded called REACH.
“We established the award to recognize and reward the outstanding advocacy efforts of an individual or agency in our region,” said Ellie Rigby, executive director of Renovation Alliance. “I had the good fortune to collaborate with Tim and work with him on many different projects. He is a force that will be missed, and he's deeply deserving of this award.”
Several houses in Roanoke’s southeast have been rehabilitated by REACH’s neighborhood revitalization program, which will continue on after the passing of its founder. Dayton died Monday of cancer.
“I know that Tim would not want this ending to feel somber,” Rigby said. “He would rather encourage all of us to take something that we learned today, or foster connection we've made through the symposium to create opportunities for affordable housing, and to lift up those most in need in our communities.”