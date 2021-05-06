Virginia has chance for change with $1 billion infusion for affordable housing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later during the symposium, panelists further discussed the implications of so much funding, and where it needs to be spent. Andy Kegley, executive director of Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence, said the needs his human services organization caters to were exacerbated by the coronavirus.

“Our budget for people in sheltered emergency housing prior to last March was about $30,000 a year,” Kegley said. “We would use a local motel to house homeless folks.”

By late summer, HOPE was serving 45 households in three different motels throughout its service area of Galax and Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth and Wythe Counties.

“We had one motel, a little 16 unit motel here in downtown Wytheville, it was absolutely full,” Kegley said. “We were exploring some of the CARES Act money being able to be used to actually purchase that motel.”

But problematically, people could not find anywhere affordable to move out of the motel from, prolonging their stays 90 days or more, and increasing the costs associated to HOPE, he said. That issue further underscores the need for affordable housing,