Virginia hospitals topped 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in first 3 weeks

“We are doing the best we can, but it’s not like we were presented this magic list of health care workers, so we are trying to find them any way we can,” she said.

Her staff has used Google, word of mouth and a lot of outreach to send invitations to medical practices.

Bissell and her counterpart in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, said the small clinics they are holding for groups in Phase 1a will help to build the framework for the next eligible group.

About 1.2 million Virginians fall under Phase 1b. This includes anyone who is 75 or older or who works or lives in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, as well as essential workers such as police, firefighters, teachers, child care workers, bus drivers, mail carriers, grocery store workers and food processors.

It is not known how soon Phase 1b can begin, as it depends on how soon the 500,000 Virginians in Phase 1a are offered the vaccine and on how many doses arrive in Virginia.

About 100,000 doses a week are coming now, but Northam said he expects that to increase as manufacturing ramps up.