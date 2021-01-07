Virginia hospitals topped 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in first 3 weeks

Virginia hospitals gave more than 102,000 shots of COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers during the first three weeks of the massive vaccination campaign, the state association said Thursday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said it plans next week to add information about the vaccine to its COVID-19 online dashboard. The association said in a news release that 269,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shipped to 67 hospitals so far.
“Hospitals across the Commonwealth are working to vaccinate people in the initial priority population in a safe, effective, and expeditious manner and have made strong progress on that ongoing work,” Carilion Clinic COO Steven Arner, who is chairman of the association’s board, said in the release. “Moving ahead, we will share vaccination data with the public to help track the continuing progress of this critically important public health effort."
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Ralph Northam told hospitals, clinics and health departments that if they didn’t get doses into arms quickly they would not receive as many doses in the next shipment.
Northam also promised more transparency by the state in reporting how the doses are distributed. The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday added a graphic to its online dashboard that shows the date of distribution and administration for both types of vaccine. By Thursday morning, 481,550 doses had gone out, with 135,863 people receiving at least one dose.
The agency also added language to explain that the difference in numbers is due to doses being shipped in large quantities that are given over a week to 10 days, and that health care providers have up to three days to report that the doses were given.
“Our data team is actively working on a plan for the best way to provide more information and data points,” said spokeswoman Erin Beard. She did not provide any further details.
The agency has yet to respond to questions asked more than a week ago about the distribution and accounting of the doses.
The Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage, began arriving at hospitals in mid-December. The hospitals are vaccinating their workforce during a surge in patients infected with the coronavirus. On Thursday, they were caring for 3,000 COVID-19 inpatients, the highest number yet,
The hospitals were a week ahead of local health departments in vaccinations, which received their first shipments Christmas week. These doses are intended for EMTs, paramedics and health care workers who are not affiliated with hospital systems.
Long-term care residents and staff, the other group in Phase 1a, began last week to receive doses under a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said during a news briefing Wednesday that they had to find the people who were eligible for the vaccine.
“We are doing the best we can, but it’s not like we were presented this magic list of health care workers, so we are trying to find them any way we can,” she said.
Her staff has used Google, word of mouth and a lot of outreach to send invitations to medical practices.
Bissell and her counterpart in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, said the small clinics they are holding for groups in Phase 1a will help to build the framework for the next eligible group.
About 1.2 million Virginians fall under Phase 1b. This includes anyone who is 75 or older or who works or lives in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, as well as essential workers such as police, firefighters, teachers, child care workers, bus drivers, mail carriers, grocery store workers and food processors.
It is not known how soon Phase 1b can begin, as it depends on how soon the 500,000 Virginians in Phase 1a are offered the vaccine and on how many doses arrive in Virginia.
About 100,000 doses a week are coming now, but Northam said he expects that to increase as manufacturing ramps up.
Carilion Clinic said it would reach out to its elderly patients once they are eligible. The Salem VA Medical Center said it is already sending letters and calling veterans 75 and older to schedule vaccinations beginning in mid-January.
Others should keep an eye on the health department’s website for information on how to register.
The state also announced the grouping for Phase 1c, in which the age threshold is lowered to 65 and people are added who have medical conditions that put them at risk of serious illness from COVID, as well as other essential workers. This lists includes those in the utility sectors, construction, food service, transportation, higher education, finance, IT, media, legal service, public safety, public health and government.
The state listed the occupations by priority should vaccine supplies remain limited, but the expectation is that by the time Virginia enters Phase 1c, possibly by spring, doses will be as plentiful and as available as flu shots.