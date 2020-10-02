Virginia House, Senate pass budgets, getting closer to final spending plan

The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate this week both passed a revised state budget that would fund various criminal justice and police reform measures, housing relief, assistance with utility payments and aid to public schools.
The budget bills from the House and Senate — both of which are controlled by Democrats — have numerous differences. A group of delegates and senators will discuss those over the coming days so they can put forward a final budget for both chambers to approve.
The special session has been going on for seven weeks, and it's unclear when it will end because of the lack of an efficient plan between the House and Senate. Meanwhile, law enforcement, courts, utility companies, school divisions and Virginians are waiting to see what relief lawmakers provide through the budget. The Senate passed its budget Friday; the House passed its version Tuesday.
The budgets call for $95 million from new tax revenue from newly regulated electronic gaming machines to K-12 public schools to backfill reduced sales tax revenue. That would provide Salem with approximately $219,000, Superintendent Alan Seibert said. Roanoke School Board Chair Lutheria Smith said the city schools would receive approximately $800,000.
In addition, the school system would receive $2.1 million from $200 million in federal funds to assist in school reopening costs, Smith said.
“I can't even tell you how wonderful that would be for us,” Smith said. “That would certainly address the additional expenditures we could face this year because, really, we don't know what else we're going to need this year,” she said.
Local school divisions receive funding from the state based on their “average daily membership,” based on attendance counts taken in September and March. This year, school divisions across the state have seen a decline in enrollment due to parents deciding to homeschool their children or enroll them in private schools. Some parents of kindergartners have also decided to defer enrollment for a year. As a result, funding will decline when the state adjusts payments in January, which school divisions didn’t project when they created their budgets in late spring.
A budget amendment approved by the House would delay adjustments to school divisions’ state funding until after the final ADM is calculated in March, allowing the General Assembly to address the issue in its regular session.
As it stands, Salem, for example, would lose $391,000 from its enrollment drop, Seibert said. Roanoke County would lose at least $750,000 based on projections from its school board’s Sept. 1 work session.
“Most every school that I've talked to, their enrollment is below budget projection,” said Seibert, who is also the Region 6 representative for the Virginia Association of School Superintendents’ legislative committee. Seibert said it has been a frequent topic of discussion among superintendents.
The House also passed language giving school divisions flexibility in how to use certain funds, which Smith and Seibert both said would be beneficial.
The Virginia Education Association has for months pushed for additional education funding, and President James Fedderman on Thursday praised the House for its ADM amendment.
“We’re relieved that the House passed ‘hold harmless’ budget language to protect public school funding from possible cuts due to temporary enrollment declines, and we’re pressing the state Senate to do the same,” Fedderman said in a statement. “Without that, in many of our school divisions, educators would be facing furloughs and layoffs. As we come through COVID and, eventually our schools fully and safely reopen, our students and educators will need the state’s support more than ever.”
The Northam administration estimates $2.7 billion will be lost in revenues over the next two years because of the pandemic. The coronavirus upended the biennium budget the legislature passed in March, causing lawmakers to put on hold priorities like free community college tuition for certain students. The legislature will return in January for its regular legislative session and make additional changes to the budget.
The House passed its bill on a nearly party-line vote of 58-40 on Tuesday. The Senate passed its version 24-15, with three Republicans joining Democrats.
“This budget is still a great budget for the people of the commonwealth," said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
Republicans have complained that education challenges and the strain on families didn’t receive enough attention during the special session.
House Republicans tried to secure $100 million to reimburse parents for costs associated with teaching pods, which have cropped up across the country as schools announced virtual learning as a component to education. Families have pulled together and hire a private tutor to offer in-person learning to a small group, or pod, of children.
Senate Republicans pushed for $300 million to go to localities to reimburse parents up to $500 per child for expenses incurred from the disruption to schooling, such as tutoring, technology, internet access and education supplies.
“I certainly think it would be appropriate to spend coronavirus relief funds to relieve some of challenges associated with coronavirus,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico. “And for our families with kids in K-12, there is no greater challenge than figuring out how you work, how your kid gets the support they need for an online education and maybe where they are to be safe during that day and the technology equipment they need to accomplish that.”
Republicans also made last-ditch efforts to get measures — like salary increases for sheriff’s deputies and prohibiting a mandate for a COVID-19 vaccine for people who object to it for religious reasons — into the budget bill, but Democrats defeated them.
Both chambers have also set aside in their budget funding for a host of police and criminal justice reform proposals that still need to be passed. Reforms include making it easier to decertify officers who commit misconduct and creating a new system to send mental health workers along with police to stabilize people in crisis situations. Lawmakers are also working on legislation to allow certain criminal records to be sealed.
The Senate’s budget includes a one-time $500 bonus to members of law enforcement, while the House version provides a one-time $1,500 bonus to all state employees, including police.
Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, criticized the budget for including funding he described as “anti-law enforcement.”
“It’s given be great concern this session, especially as far as law enforcement goes, all you have to do is talk to your local sheriff or police department, you’ve heard this speech over and over again: they are demoralized,” said Cox, who voted against the budget along with nearly all of the Republican delegates.
Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, chastised Republicans for voting against the budget that lawmakers and budget staff spent seven weeks working on.
“What has happened, and I respect everyone across the aisle, but it saddens me we put together a budget with all the challenges we have in this commonwealth, we put together a budget that reflects all the challenges that we have,” Torian said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.