Virginia House, Senate pass budgets, getting closer to final spending plan

“This budget is still a great budget for the people of the commonwealth," said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Republicans have complained that education challenges and the strain on families didn’t receive enough attention during the special session.

House Republicans tried to secure $100 million to reimburse parents for costs associated with teaching pods, which have cropped up across the country as schools announced virtual learning as a component to education. Families have pulled together and hire a private tutor to offer in-person learning to a small group, or pod, of children.

Senate Republicans pushed for $300 million to go to localities to reimburse parents up to $500 per child for expenses incurred from the disruption to schooling, such as tutoring, technology, internet access and education supplies.

“I certainly think it would be appropriate to spend coronavirus relief funds to relieve some of challenges associated with coronavirus,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico. “And for our families with kids in K-12, there is no greater challenge than figuring out how you work, how your kid gets the support they need for an online education and maybe where they are to be safe during that day and the technology equipment they need to accomplish that.”