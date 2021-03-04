Virginia in a race with vaccines and variants

As with much associated with this virus, whether it’s tests, vaccines or personal protective equipment, supplies of instrumentation cannot keep up with the demand coming at once from all 50 states.

“One of the biggest outcomes from the reporting of the variants is that people have become more interested in sequencing,” Fink said. “So we are getting a lot more requests.”

For now, Fink said the lab can sequence 100 to 150 samples a week. Much of the work has been surveillance of samples from commercial, university and hospital labs that are part of Virginia’s One Lab network and can give a picture of what is circulating in different parts of the state.

Some samples come from a type of PCR test that is designed to pick up suspected cases of the U.K. variant. Not everyone gets this type of test.

Fink said they would also sequence the virus on people who were re-infected or were infected after being vaccinated.