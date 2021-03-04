Virginia in a race with vaccines and variants

The coronavirus that is circulating in Virginia looks different from the one that entered the state a year ago.
Variants that emerged in the United Kingdom and South Africa have been detected through genome sequencing by the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services. It’s thought that these variants will take over, as they appear to be more infectious than the initial strain, but public health officials stress that the same things — washing hands, wearing masks, keeping distances — still work.
For months, the state lab has been participating in a national project to detect and map changes in the virus. While the Richmond lab sequences 100 to 150 samples a week taken from Virginians who test positive for COVID-19, demand for its services is picking up as these new “variants of concern” pop up.
So far, the lab has found 20 cases caused by the B.1.1.7 variant that emerged in the U.K., and four cases of the B.1.351 variant first found in South Africa.
“If you look at the picture from the genomic level, and you are looking at the actual DNA of the virus, we are seeing differences of the virus circulating now compared to the virus that originally kind of kicked off the whole pandemic,” bioinformatics lead scientist Logan Fink said. “That’s just kind of a hallmark of viruses. Over time, they are going to change and accumulate mutations.”
Those mutations can work to the viruses' advantage, prompting that variant to take over. Some mutations weaken the virus, making it less infectious, which hastens its demise. And some mutations have little effect.
“Only when a change or mutation conveys an advantage to a virus, meaning it’s more transmissible or it causes a more severe disease, does that variant tend to take over and become more established in a community,” said Dr. Denise Toney, the director of the lab. “That’s what results in us having these variants of concern. And they are of concern because they are creating more transmissibility or they are making folks more sick.”
Genome sequencing of the coronavirus is used for surveillance and not to diagnose disease. People whose samples are sent to the lab aren’t informed of the results. From a public health perspective, the process of investigating cases and tracing contacts doesn’t differ between various strains.
When samples arrive at the lab, the virus, which is RNA, must be converted first to DNA. The DNA then goes through a multi-step sequencing process that takes about three to five days.
Toney said they are seeking to purchase equipment and hire people in order to double the lab's capacity.
“One of the things we are struggling with is how quickly we can ramp up our efforts to meet what the needs are. The needs always tend to be a little bit more than our ability to ramp up,” she said.
As with much associated with this virus, whether it’s tests, vaccines or personal protective equipment, supplies of instrumentation cannot keep up with the demand coming at once from all 50 states.
“One of the biggest outcomes from the reporting of the variants is that people have become more interested in sequencing,” Fink said. “So we are getting a lot more requests.”
For now, Fink said the lab can sequence 100 to 150 samples a week. Much of the work has been surveillance of samples from commercial, university and hospital labs that are part of Virginia’s One Lab network and can give a picture of what is circulating in different parts of the state.
Some samples come from a type of PCR test that is designed to pick up suspected cases of the U.K. variant. Not everyone gets this type of test.
Fink said they would also sequence the virus on people who were re-infected or were infected after being vaccinated.
“One of the things to take into consideration is that none of the vaccines that are being administered now are 100% effective. So there is always the possibility that there will be a small number of people who do not mount an immune response that is strong enough to protect them against being infected,” Toney said. “So it is possible you can get the vaccine and still become infected but having a milder form of the disease. And so that is why there is active monitoring within each state and nationally so we can gain a better understanding of how the strains that are circulating within our communities are causing disease and being impacted by the vaccine.”
One of the easiest places to check variants emerging to cause reinfections or infections following vaccinations is in nursing homes. The homes are required to do periodic testing of residents and staff, with the frequency determined by the rate of transmission of the virus in their community.
The health department has been encouraging homes to seek out the sequencing, but so far none of the variants has been detected in long-term care.
All of the vaccines that have received emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration prevented hospitalizations and death in clinical trials. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines went through trials before the variants emerged in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was tested in South Africa, and had lower rates at preventing mild and moderate illness there than in the U.S.
“People are right to be concerned about the variants, but as long as they are adhering to the public health guidelines, they should be OK,” Fink said. “We are in kind of a race, so to speak, before these variants have spread too far. We are trying to vaccinate people to curb the spread because the preliminary reports do indicate they could be worse, or more transmissible.”
Toney and Fink said that while scientists continue to learn about what is still a novel virus, they do know that mitigation strategies work against the variants.
“People get the vaccine and think, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter to me anymore because I’m vaccinated.’ But we really have to be mindful and conscious of the greater population and the people around us because these variants are spreading, and these variants are present in the community. We don’t know exactly how they are going to affect people,” Fink said.