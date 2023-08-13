You probably recall the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic — before vaccines — and the lockdowns, workplace closings, medical masking and all the uncertainty that gripped America.

Many workers back then, including Virginia newspaper journalists, had to take unpaid furloughs of two to three weeks. Some publishers, such as those at The Virginian Pilot in Norfolk and The Daily Press in Newport News, imposed permanent pay cuts on their staffs.

That’s the history underlying the Virginia is for Journalists Relief Fund. It was launched in April 2020 by six enterprising news staffers from The Roanoke Times, The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress and The Virginian Pilot in Norfolk.

Today, the fund has $6,300 that it’s still trying to give away to Virginia newspaper journalists who’ve been affected by layoffs or unpaid furloughs. That’s the purpose of this column — to spread the word.

If you know an eligible news staffer, please share this information with them. It could mean $600 in their pockets.

“Especially in the early days, everything was so uncertain and I remember people being really grateful for this help,” said Sara Gregory, one of the fund’s founders. “And it was really special to see journalists coming together to help other journalists. I felt a real sense of solidarity.”

Gregory used to cover education for The Roanoke Times. By the beginning of the pandemic, she was writing for The Virginian Pilot. Today she covers local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

She and the other founders established a GoFundMe page, which remains up but is no longer accepting contributions. To stash the donations, they set up a PayPal account. This column promoted the fund on April 20, 2020.

By then, contributions had surpassed $12,000, and they soon grew to nearly $26,000.

In all, 337 generous people donated amounts ranging from $10 to $1,000. (If you go to that GoFundMe page you’ll likely recognize many Roanoke names on that list.) Sincere thanks are due to all the contributors.

To avoid a lot of income-tax paperwork, the fund limits disbursements to just under $600 per affected journalist per year. Another reason for that cap was to stretch the money to help as many journalists as possible, said founder Henri Gendreau.

He used to cover higher education for The Roanoke Times. Now, Gendreau publishes a local-news website, The Roanoke Rambler.

Among the original founders, he’s the last standing Virginia journalist. The others have moved either out of Virginia or out of journalism.

One, Amy Friedenberger (who covered state politics) now works in Richmond for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Some of the others are in Washington, D.C., or Chicago.

At the end of 2022, the Virginia is for Journalists Relief Fund held a little more than $14,000 in its coffers. And so far this year, it’s distributed $7,800 to laid off or furloughed news staffers in Fredericksburg, Culpeper and Roanoke.

Today, a little more than $6,300 remains. And Gendreau and I are anxious to give that away. That’s why you should pass this information along to any potentially affected Virginia journalist.

Applying is easy and can be accomplished online in just a few minutes with an online form at https://forms.gle/rfFX8Ni1HqRT5xfB8 (with no period on the end). The form poses seven questions. The first four are name, phone number, email address and employer.

The others ask how the journalist has been affected (such as via a layoff, furlough or pay cut), what they need help with (such as rent) and how much money they’re requesting.

That form should take no longer than five minutes to complete.

The applications go to Gendreau. Typically, he passes that information along to me. I reach out to the applicant by email, telephone or both.

Once I’ve confirmed application’s information, I let Gendreau know it’s good and he processes the payments. Those are fast, especially for people who already have PayPal accounts.

Currently we’re holding onto $6,351.59 that we want to disburse.

“Essentially, we can help 10 to a dozen journalists if we give everyone the max,” Gendreau said.

That will put remainder of the funds to use in the manner its generous benefactors intended. And it will get this albatross off our backs for once and all.

Thanks, again, to all the people who gave money.