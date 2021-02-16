Virginia launches centralized system for vaccination preregistrations

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations but warned that with millions of people expected to visit the site on Tuesday, delays and problems might occur.
The department said in a news release that its information technology staff would continue to address back-end components, and that anyone who cannot get through to vaccinate.virginia.gov should try again.
A hotline number for people who cannot use computers will be announced by Gov. Ralph Northam during a press conference Wednesday.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said that they had to use their old system Monday night to send out email invitations for Wednesday’s vaccination clinic for people 65 and older.
With the new centralized system, which will eliminate duplicates and will marks when someone has been vaccinated, Morrow said they will be able to strategically send out emails to people 75 and older, as they are the priority, and to those who live in underserved areas.
She didn’t know whether the links would still be sharable but said the state is working on that problem. People had been sharing the emails with friends and family and on social media, which allowed some people to skip the line.
Morrow said that anyone can preregister, even if they are not in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, which covers health care workers, some essential workers, the elderly and younger adults with illnesses that place them at higher risk of poor outcomes from COVID.
“We will sort it on our end with respect what phase individuals are in based on the information they provided,” she said. “We will be able to filter, and that is one of the advantages of the new system. It should be a very efficient way for us to reach out to people and get them into clinic when it’s their turn.”
The preregistration form asks people about their age, their occupations and volunteer work, and their health conditions – all of which can help to sort people into the right phase and priority group within the phase.
The new system sends confirmation emails and texts, a function the local health districts' form did not do, causing some to be confused about whether they had actually preregistered.
Anyone who has already preregistered with their local health district does not have to do so again, as that information was imported into the centralized system. However, they can check to make sure that they are in the system, and they can update information since the new form asks for more information about health and working conditions.
To do that, click on the “Check the List” button.
The computer system offers both English and Spanish. The phone hotline is expected to offer assistance in other languages.
The state system is the main way to get notified when vaccines are available. Virginia is distributing most of its supplies to local health districts based on their share of the state’s population.
The health districts then decide how to redistribute it. In the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, three mass vaccination clinics are held weekly in Roanoke and Salem, and smaller, more targeted ones are held in rural areas.
CVS began last week to receive separate shipments of vaccine through the federal pharmacy program. The company has a separate signup at cvs.com.
As vaccine supplies increase, more pharmacies are expected to get doses under the federal program.
It is not known whether they will have separate registration systems or will be able to tap Virginia’s registry.
Veterans can also sign up through the Salem VA Medical Center by calling 540-982-2463 and using extensions 5058, 5057 or 5059.