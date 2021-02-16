Virginia launches centralized system for vaccination preregistrations

Morrow said that anyone can preregister, even if they are not in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, which covers health care workers, some essential workers, the elderly and younger adults with illnesses that place them at higher risk of poor outcomes from COVID.

“We will sort it on our end with respect what phase individuals are in based on the information they provided,” she said. “We will be able to filter, and that is one of the advantages of the new system. It should be a very efficient way for us to reach out to people and get them into clinic when it’s their turn.”

The preregistration form asks people about their age, their occupations and volunteer work, and their health conditions – all of which can help to sort people into the right phase and priority group within the phase.

The new system sends confirmation emails and texts, a function the local health districts' form did not do, causing some to be confused about whether they had actually preregistered.

Anyone who has already preregistered with their local health district does not have to do so again, as that information was imported into the centralized system. However, they can check to make sure that they are in the system, and they can update information since the new form asks for more information about health and working conditions.