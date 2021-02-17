Virginia launches phone hotline to help people preregister for COVID vaccines

About 1.6 million records from local health districts were merged into the central database. Those who have already preregistered are in the system, he said.

People who don't find their names should wait a few days, he said, as records are still being added.

Dr. Danny Avula, who heads Virginia’s vaccination effort, said, “Preregistration puts you in line for any vaccination by the health department and their partners.”

CVS, which is getting its own allocation of doses from the federal government, has a separate registration system at cvs.com.

Avula said the health department is working with other drugstore chains so that they will be able to pull names from the preregistration system once they get their own supplies of the vaccine in coming weeks.

Virginia receives about 130,000 first doses of vaccine each week that it then distributes to the health districts based on their share of the state's population.