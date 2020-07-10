Virginia lawmakers begin hearings on criminal justice and police reform, accepting public input

A panel of state senators that is digging into criminal justice and police reform met for the first time Friday to listen to presenters describe areas where the Virginia General Assembly could pursue changes.
The Senate’s Judiciary and Rehabilitation and Social Services committees, led by Sens. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, listened for more than two hours to testimony from criminal justice experts who provided a wide range of ideas, from law enforcement recruitment and training to changing police culture and a more fair court and correctional system.
“There are a lot of investments that need to be made in our criminal justice system to ensure a fair and equitable system,” said Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran, who provided the senators with an overview of the various law enforcement and corrections agencies in the commonwealth.
Senators pressed him on the early release of some inmates with less than a year left in their sentence because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Moran said the state prioritized the early release of nonviolent offenders with adequate home plans, and 500 inmates have been released so far. Moran said that 11 inmates in state prisons and correctional facilities under the Department of Corrections have died from COVID-19.
The General Assembly is expected to return to Richmond in August for a special session. Gov. Ralph Northam has not set a date.
Originally, the legislature was convening to take up budget matters affected by the coronavirus pandemic. After the legislature ended its regular session in March, the coronavirus pandemic and a national outcry over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis has put pressure on Virginia lawmakers to enact changes related to those events as well.
Senate Democrats have identified several issues they’d like to address, such as creating a procedure to revoke officers’ certification for misconduct, prohibiting police from executing search warrants without first announcing their presence, and making it illegal for police to have sex with someone in their custody.
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus has unveiled a list of priorities for the special session, such as banning the use of chokeholds, restricting the use of excessive force, expanding hate crimes to include false 911 calls based on race, and requiring the creation of civilian review boards with subpoena power.
Laurie Robinson, a former U.S. assistant attorney general who is now a professor at George Mason University, said a report published after the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, is a useful playbook today as lawmakers wrestle with how to focus their police reform proposals.
After Brown’s death six years ago, President Barack Obama convened a panel of experts, activists and academics to rethink policing in America, and Robinson was one of the leaders of the task force. The group published a report in 2015 with 59 recommendations, including codifying use-of-force policies and collecting data.
Robinson told the panel that changing police culture is a bigger picture issue that isn’t something that can be immediately implemented.
“Police should not be like an occupying force in dealing with a community,” she said.
She said one of the biggest challenges with reforming law enforcement is how decentralized and different all agencies are in terms of size, structure and resources.
For instance, she said she would recommend that everyone in law enforcement receive crisis intervention training to better respond to those in a mental health crisis. But she said a problem that emerges is that small agencies of 10 officers don’t have the ability to go through the lengthy training while still ensuring they have enough officers on duty.
Kim Rolla, the interim director of the Civil Rights and Racial Justice Program at the Legal Aid Justice Center, said one of the priorities should be to allow localities to establish civilian review boards that can investigate and discipline officers accused of misconduct or improper use of force.
Along with that, Rolla said, the legislature needs to review Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act exemptions to allow the public to review information about when officers use deadly force and are disciplined.
Law enforcement agencies are given broad discretion over the release of most of their records, which has led to little information being available for public scrutiny.
The joint Senate panel will hold additional meetings before the special session. The House of Delegates also has a joint panel to discuss criminal justice reform, and it has scheduled hearings for July 22, July 29 and Aug. 6.
The Senate panel will receive public comments through July 31 at publiccomment@senate.virginia.gov.