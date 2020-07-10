Virginia lawmakers begin hearings on criminal justice and police reform, accepting public input

Robinson told the panel that changing police culture is a bigger picture issue that isn’t something that can be immediately implemented.

“Police should not be like an occupying force in dealing with a community,” she said.

She said one of the biggest challenges with reforming law enforcement is how decentralized and different all agencies are in terms of size, structure and resources.

For instance, she said she would recommend that everyone in law enforcement receive crisis intervention training to better respond to those in a mental health crisis. But she said a problem that emerges is that small agencies of 10 officers don’t have the ability to go through the lengthy training while still ensuring they have enough officers on duty.

Kim Rolla, the interim director of the Civil Rights and Racial Justice Program at the Legal Aid Justice Center, said one of the priorities should be to allow localities to establish civilian review boards that can investigate and discipline officers accused of misconduct or improper use of force.

Along with that, Rolla said, the legislature needs to review Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act exemptions to allow the public to review information about when officers use deadly force and are disciplined.