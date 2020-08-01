Virginia lawmakers want to weaken the governor's emergency powers

Northam has called the legislature back to Richmond on Aug. 18 to take up budgetary matters, but lawmakers also plan to consider legislation dealing with the pandemic as well as criminal justice and police reform.

Republicans put together work groups to discuss the governor’s emergency powers, and a delegate and senator have introduced legislation to add limits to them while enhancing those of the General Assembly. They anticipate filing additional legislation to add checks on the administration.

Currently, a governor’s executive order issued under an emergency declaration can last until June 30 following the next regular session of the General Assembly, which starts in January.

Virginians are more familiar with these orders coming down during natural disasters like a hurricane or a tornado so the commonwealth can rapidly respond. In those situations, the order typically lasts a month to a couple of months.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed S B 5001, which would limit that order to 30 days. If the General Assembly doesn’t take any action on it, the governor can issue the same order for another 30 days. The governor couldn’t issue the same executive order again after the 60 days are up.