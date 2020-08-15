Virginia legislature reconvenes for special session on budget, pandemic, police reform

He also wants $88 million in funding to deal with evictions and expand access to affordable housing. Much of the funding would go toward the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which will complement federal CARES Act funding to protect Virginians from eviction. About $3 million would support the creation of an eviction prevention program to reduce evictions.

He also is proposing a pause on evictions until at least April 30, 2021, tying that to a requirement that landlords and tenants work together on a payment plan and seek financial assistance, which includes through the state’s rent and mortgage relief program. Northam’s package also will call for a moratorium on utility disconnections for electric, water and natural gas utilities until 60 days after the state of emergency ends.

“Virginians are hurting, and the commonwealth is stepping up,” Northam said in a statement. “Our country is battling both a health crisis and an economic crisis at once, so Virginia is advancing new programs to help people stay in their homes, care for the ones they love, and feel safe in the community.”