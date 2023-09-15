A prospective student at Virginia Military Institute claims in a lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted by a cadet in the school’s barracks during an overnight “Open House” event.

The woman, who at the time of the incident was a high school student interested in attending VMI, was assigned a cadet host with whom she shared a room during the September 2021 visit, according to her lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg.

Identified only as Jane Doe in court records, the woman accuses the school and its board of visitors of violating Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sexual discrimination against students, prospective students and employees of public schools.

“The environment in which Jane Doe stayed was dangerous due to VMI’s deliberate indifference of campus safety and Title IX protections,” the lawsuit alleges.

A VMI spokeswoman declined to comment on the case, citing a policy of not discussing pending litigation.

Doe attended a two-day Open House with her parents, who have strong ties to VMI, according to the lawsuit. The school’s website describes the program as “the best way for high school juniors and seniors to see and experience first-hand what it’s like being a cadet at VMI.”

As part of the program, Doe was assigned a cadet host “to house her for the evening in a shared single-room space,” the lawsuit alleges. The cadet was not identified by name or sex in the pleading.

Tommy Strelka, a Roanoke attorney who filed the lawsuit, declined to comment.

The sexual assault allegedly happened during the early-morning hours of Sept. 18, 2021. After leaving campus later that day with her parents, the student “expressed in an extremely distressed manner how she and been sexually assaulted,” the lawsuit states.

Doe’s father reported the incident to the VMI Police Department the next day, and the matter was turned over to the school’s Title IX coordinator.

“Throughout the fall of 2021, Jane Doe and her family were kept in the dark as to steps taken by VMI regarding the investigation, steps taken to address concerns of Jane Doe and her family regarding campus safety, and any information gathered in the investigation,” the lawsuit states.

In late December, Doe’s parents met with Superintendent Cedric Wins, who said their daughter’s claims had been deemed unfounded but shared no other information, according to the lawsuit.

The 11-page document, filed in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg, accuses VMI of failing to maintain a safe campus as required by federal law and of mishandling Doe’s complaint through the Title IX process.

Among other things alleged, the student and her family were not advised of their rights under the law or provided any written statements of the investigation’s finding.

In 2021 — four months before the incident alleged in the lawsuit happened — an independent investigation of the state-supported military school in Lexington found what it called a pattern of “institutional racism and sexism.”

Although the inquiry was ordered by then-Gov. Ralph Northam after complaints of racism were made by cadets and alumni, many people who spoke with investigators also identified the treatment of women as a problem.

A survey found that 14% of female cadets reported being sexually assaulted at VMI and 63% said another cadet told them that she’d been sexually assaulted, according to the investigation’s report.

Officials at VMI said at the time that a number of steps had been taken in response to the report, including hiring a new inspector general and Title IX investigator to work on preventing sexual violence.

Doe’s lawsuit accuses VMI of discrimination and asks a federal judge to grant an injunction that would require the school to abide by all of the requirements of Title IX. It does not ask for a specific amount of damages.

Doe, who chose not to apply to VMI following the incident, suffered economic and emotional harm from the school’s “severe, pervasive and objectively offensive” handling of her case, the lawsuit alleges.