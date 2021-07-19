Virginia Museum of Transportation loses another executive director

Roanoke's Virginia Museum of Transportation will soon be seeking another engineer to drive it along the tracks, having lost its third executive director in under four years.

In December, the museum hired a new director, Christine Williams, an information technology specialist, corporate executive and rail fan from Pennsylvania, and on July 9 she turned in her resignation, said museum board president Will Harris.

“We’ll be looking for another director,” Harris said. He declined to elaborate further on Williams’ resignation.

For the moment, museum operations will be overseen by Mendy Flynn, recently promoted from membership and donor relations manager to deputy director. Her predecessor in the position, longtime deputy director Don Moser, retired at the end of 2020, Harris said.

Former Roanoke City Councilman Bev Fitzpatrick retired as VMT executive director at the end of 2017 after 11 years leading the museum through high profile ventures such as the restoration of the Norfolk & Western Class J 611 steam engine, a classic locomotive built in Roanoke that’s the last of its kind. At present, the 611 is pulling short excursions at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania