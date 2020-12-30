Virginia plans for arrival of 100,000 vaccine doses a week

Half of Virginia’s allocation is designated for long-term care facilities and is being administered under a federal plan that has CVS and Walgreens taking the doses into the homes. Gray said they began this week with skilled nursing homes and will then move onto assisted living facilities.

She did not have a timeline for when this first phase of about 500,000 people will be completed.

The state is fine-tuning the guidelines for how it will roll out the vaccines to the next group of people, who include frontline essential workers and Virginians age 75 and older. These groups will then be followed by other essential workers and younger people with medical conditions that place them at higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID. Details for these plans should be released in about a week, she said.

Once all of these groups receive the vaccine, it will then become available to everyone. Gray expects by then for manufacturing to have increased and for additional vaccines to be on the market.

She expects it to be as plentiful as flu vaccines.

“You’ll see it at the corner local pharmacy, primary care providers, wherever,” she said. “That’s how we perceive rolling it out to the general public. COVID has a tendency to give us curve balls along the way so I don’t want to ever say that we absolutely know what’s going to happen.”

