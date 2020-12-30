Virginia plans for arrival of 100,000 vaccine doses a week

Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout should pick up speed now that nursing home residents are receiving doses and plans call for 100,000 more doses to arrive each week, a state health official said Wednesday.
Christy Gray, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s immunization division, said during a telephone press briefing that Virginia had received 285,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with about half of them arriving just before the Christmas holidays.
As of Wednesday, the department’s dashboard showed that about 54,300 people had received the first of two doses, but Gray said that most likely is an under-count as there have been reporting delays.
“Dealing with new systems at this scale, we expect there to be issues at the beginning,” she said.
Virginia was expecting another 90,000 doses this week to close out December having received 370,000 doses.
“Based on estimates provided by Operation Warp Speed, Virginia is planning for a weekly allocation of a total of 100,000 doses of vaccine, which is about 50,000 per each type for the next few weeks,” Gray said. “The actual amount of the vaccine received in Virginia is a moving target and is dependent on when and how quickly vaccines are manufactured.”
The vaccine is arriving as cases of COVID-19 continue a sharp upward trend in Virginia. On Wednesday, 2,707 Virginians were in the hospital being treated for the virus, the highest number yet. Of them, 553 were in intensive care units and 330 on ventilators.
In the Near Southwest Region, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, hospitals reported caring for 381 COVID-19 patients, or about 100 more than at the start of December, as admissions continue to outpace discharges. Of the local residents, 75 were in ICUs and 43 were on ventilators. Another 21 were in the hospitals with COVID-like symptoms awaiting test confirmation.
The governor has instituted a midnight curfew requiring everyone to be home unless they're working.
This remains so for New Year’s Eve. The governor also limited gatherings to no more than 10 people. A report released last week said that with case counts so high, someone attending a gathering with 20 people in Southwest Virginia would have a 55% chance of encountering someone infected with the virus.
Health officials ask people to continue to stay home, wear masks when around people whom they don’t live with and keep at least 6 feet physical distance for several more months until all have access to the vaccine.
Virginia receives vaccine shipments under a federal allocation process. The state is following federal guidelines as to which groups of people are offered the vaccines first.
The state began distributing the vaccines mid-month to health care systems for their staff and to local health districts that are holding clinics to reach first responders and health care workers who are not affiliated with larger systems.
Half of Virginia’s allocation is designated for long-term care facilities and is being administered under a federal plan that has CVS and Walgreens taking the doses into the homes. Gray said they began this week with skilled nursing homes and will then move onto assisted living facilities.
She did not have a timeline for when this first phase of about 500,000 people will be completed.
The state is fine-tuning the guidelines for how it will roll out the vaccines to the next group of people, who include frontline essential workers and Virginians age 75 and older. These groups will then be followed by other essential workers and younger people with medical conditions that place them at higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID. Details for these plans should be released in about a week, she said.
Once all of these groups receive the vaccine, it will then become available to everyone. Gray expects by then for manufacturing to have increased and for additional vaccines to be on the market.
She expects it to be as plentiful as flu vaccines.
“You’ll see it at the corner local pharmacy, primary care providers, wherever,” she said. “That’s how we perceive rolling it out to the general public. COVID has a tendency to give us curve balls along the way so I don’t want to ever say that we absolutely know what’s going to happen.”